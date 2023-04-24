Not Very Fast, Not All That Furious – Motosports Themed Slots

If you know much about online slots, you’ll be well aware that most developers aren’t all that interested in creating games based on themes not related to fishing. With that said, there are rare occasions when they’ll go completely off-piste (sorry, wrong sport again) and come up with a game based on an entirely original concept! Hell, some developers even create motosport-themed slots. Here are five such games of wildly varying quality.

Drive: Mayhem Multiplier (NetEnt)

Drive: Multiplier Mayhem is a 5-reel, 15-payline video slot from leading software provider, NetEnt. The game features a motorsport/ street racing theme, complete with neon lights, sleek cars and a fast-paced soundtrack that doesn’t actually need to be muted. Although released back in 2016, the game still holds its own in the visuals department. Highlights include multiplier wilds, an engaging free spins race bonus round and a clever progression system. As most leading slot sites reviewers will attest, DMM represents the high-water mark when it comes to racing-themed reel-spinners.

5 Reel Drive (Microgaming)

Another abomination (sorry, creation) from Microgaming. This land-based effort was inflicted on players back in 2008 and is based on a US road-trip. Comprising 5 reels and a 9 pay-line set-up, the game was actually fairly popular upon release. But by today’s standards, there’s not a great deal to engage. There are no elaborate bonus rounds to speak off - just some frightful cartoon visuals that are offset by quite a generous RTP of 96.95%. Good luck in finding the game at an online casino though.

Nascash (Saucify)

Nascash is a video slot game developed by Saucify and has a 5-reel, 25-payline setup. Based, of course, on the insanely popular sport of NASCAR, this 2015 continues to attract interest among reel-spinners. Some of its most notable features include stacked wilds, a free spins round with multipliers and a special slingshot feature. Triggered randomly, the feature basically involves a car racing across the reels, leaving a trail of wild symbols in its wake, thus resulting in multiple winning combinations and increased payouts.

Racing for Pinks (Microgaming)

Racing for Pinks features a 5-reel, 243-ways-to-win setup and is centred round the theme of underground street racing in which drivers compete for the ownership of each other's cars. Apparently this is also known as "racing for pink slips." Released in 2013, the game is about as contemporary as a Ford Anglia when it comes to design. But it does include some decent little features including a free spin round with multipliers and a bonus race round that offers prizes of up to 175x your total stake.

The Wild Chase (Quickspin)

The Wild Chase features a 5-reel, 25-payline setup and is inspired by high-speed car chases, luxury lifestyles and action-packed heists. The main attractions here are a re-spin feature, wild multipliers and a free spins round with a guaranteed multiplier. Although not of the same calibre as Drive Multiplier Mayhem, TWC is still considered a solid effort thanks to a polished theme and feature-laden gameplay.