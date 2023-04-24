Formula 1 Star Joins NASCAR Cup Series

Former British Formula 1 star Jenson Button has been struggling since joining the US NASCAR series, almost retiring in his first race before finishing near the back of the field in 18th position in his debut outing.

Button represents Rick Ware Racing, and as a former F1 World Championship winner, many would have predicted the 43-year-old would make an immediate impact, but clearly, driving conditions in NASCAR are a world away from what the experienced driver is used to.

The 2009 F1 World Champion struggled with the conditions and went into detail as to why things didn’t pan out as he would have hoped in Texas;

"Finished 18th after almost stopping because I had heat exhaustion. It was so hot. I don't have a fan in my seat, which really didn't help me too much,"

"I stopped twice for a minute. They put ice on me, gave me loads of water, and I went back out.”

"I was so close to getting out of the car because I thought I was going to faint. I must have drank eight-nine bottles of water during the race. The team kept me calm, and it's the reason why we got a good result in the end. So, I was happy." Button added.

Jenson Button made his Formula 1 debut way back in 2000 and retired from the sport in 2017, collecting 15 wins from his 309 grand prix races. In 2017 he made the switch to Super GT and duly won a World Title in 2018; the leap to NASCAR looks like it might be more challenging.

Button found the idiosyncrasies of NASCAR driving hard to get to grips with, explaining;

"You get to Turn 1, and everyone is in the way,"

"People are braking later than me, and they just hit a car and use that to slow down! That was the thing for me. It's just; I have to say, I enjoyed the race, I'd say 60% of it; 40% of it kind of felt a bit silly, the amount that we were hitting each other”

"In Turn 1… I would turn in and get whacked. Luckily it didn't spin me round and on the exit, I got a big whack back. The revenge is enjoyable, but there's points where it feels that we could do better. I mean, the action's amazing, don't get me wrong, I have to give it to these guys. The first ten laps, it just destroyed me… every time I was in a corner, I had someone overtaking me," Button concluded.

At least Button can celebrate the fact that he finished ahead of Kimi Raikkonen, with the Finnish former F1 World Champion finishing back in 29th position.