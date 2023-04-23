Thomas Toffel to pull double duty for Race Art Technology in EuroNASCAR

Thomas Toffel will have a busy 2023 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season as he will be taking on both championships – EuroNASCAR PRO and EuroNASCAR 2. The Fribourg native will drive the #34 car fielded by Swiss team Race Art Technology. The 31-year-old from Switzerland wants to maximize the results and become a regular front-runner in EuroNASCAR 2, while being in the mix for top-10 results in EuroNASCAR PRO.



"A top-5 finish in EuroNASCAR 2 and a top-15 finish in EuroNASCAR PRO are my goals for the 2023 season," said Toffel, who will compete for the Rookie Trophy and Challenger Trophy next season. "I really love the Brands Hatch event with tens of thousands of fans watching the races and having a good time at the track with all the attractions. My strength at the wheel of a race car is my determination to overtake a competitor, even if I'm slower than him.”



With his roots in pocket bike racing, Toffel made the transition to auto racing by competing in touring cars and even Legends cars in the past. With his first full-time EuroNASCAR on the horizon, the 31-year-old is looking to take another big step in his racing career, which he is building alongside his job in the real estate business. The Swiss already made his NWES debut with Race Art Technology in the 2022 finals in Croatia.



With no racing background in his family, Toffel found his need for adrenaline when he started racing pocket bikes and it's no surprise that he has a lot of respect for the career of MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi. Race Art Technology, a veteran NWES team based in Switzerland, will provide Toffel with a strong car to help the Fribourg native reach his full potential. The team will run two cars in the 2023 NWES season, but the #34 car will be dedicated exclusively to Toffel, except in the Club Challenge: Edouard Fatio, a friend of Toffel from Switzerland will drive the car in the NWES regularity test.



With four races, two qualifying sessions and four free practice sessions per weekend, the Swiss driver will have his work cut out for him when the season kicks off May 6-7 at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain. All races and qualifying sessions will be broadcast live on EuroNASCAR's YouTube channel, Motorsport.tv and various TV services around the world. Toffel's ambitious goals promise that the #34 car will be among the front runners, especially in EuroNASCAR 2.

NWES PR