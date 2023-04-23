Race Art Technology confirms Giorgio Maggi and Claudio Cappelli

Race Art Technology will field two cars for three drivers in the 2023 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season. The Swiss-based racing team will put the #18 car in the hands of Giorgio Maggi for EuroNASCAR PRO and Claudio Remigio Cappelli for EuroNASCAR 2. A NWES title contender, Maggi is the organization's spearhead in NASCAR's elite series in Europe while Cappelli will be chasing the Legend Trophy for drivers aged 40 and over. Having worked together in 2022, the two drivers know each other well.



Maggi was one of the top drivers in the 2022 EuroNASCAR PRO season, closing his campaign fifth in points with four podium finishes that granted him the win in the Junior Trophy for drivers aged 25 and under. Established as a strong title contender, the Hergiswil native is looking to take the next step in his career and earn his first EuroNASCAR PRO race win. The 25-year-old, who finished runner-up in the 2019 EuroNASCAR 2 season and works in the renewable energy sector, became "addicted" to racing as a child and "pushed" his parents to pursue a career in motorsport for him.



"I want to win the 2023 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series Championship," said Maggi, who had prior experience in GT3, Formula 4 and prototype cars. "I really like EuroNASCAR thanks to a combination of several factors. For one, the cars are old school, which makes for close and exciting racing. The V8 beasts are also not as fragile as other modern race cars. The greatest invention of mankind is the H-pattern shifter. On the other hand, the fans experience a spectacular festival and get close to the cars, teams and drivers. The atmosphere is unbelievable.”



Maggi will be joined by Italy's Cappelli. The Robecco D'Oglio resident made his full-time EuroNASCAR debut in the 2022 season and pulled double duty at select events. The Cremona native finished on the podium in both the Rookie Trophy and Legend Trophy, so his goal for the 2023 season is to challenge for the win in the special classification for drivers aged 40 and over. The roofer enjoys riding his Harley Davidson in his spare time and was bitten by the racing bug as a child. With his famous signature beard, Cappelli is ready to go for the gold.



"I hope to make it into the top 5," said the Italian, who cites Gilles Villeneue as his motorsport idol. "I love the excitement of the double file starts and restarts and I'm really looking forward to starting the season with Race Art Technology.” By focusing on one division in 2023, Cappelli is looking to compete for the Legend Trophy win and also make a mark in the overall standings. An overall podium finish that he achieved at Circuit Zolder last year proved that the 48-year-old has what it takes to make his way to the top of the EuroNASCAR 2 standings.



The 2023 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season will kick off May 6-7 at the Ricardo Tormo circuit in Valencia, Spain. All qualifying and race events will be streamed live on EuroNASCAR's YouTube channel, Motorsport.tv and various television services around the world. With its strong line-up, Race Art Technology is looking to establish the organization as one of the top teams in the official European NASCAR series and collect plenty of trophies in six exciting events at some of the best tracks in Europe.

NWES PR