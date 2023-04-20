2023 Kokomo Grand Prix Canceled Due to Cold & Rain

The 2023 Kokomo Grand Prix, scheduled for Friday and Saturday night, April 21-22, has been canceled.

The cancellation comes due to forecasted cold weather that calls for temperatures in the high 30s and low 40s along with a high chance of precipitation during both nights of the event at Indiana’s Kokomo Speedway.

The early call was made in consideration of competitors and fans traveling long distances.

The Kokomo Grand Prix will not be rescheduled in 2023.

USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship racing returns to Kokomo Speedway for the finale of the 19th annual edition of USAC Indiana Midget Week on Sunday night, June 11.

The USAC National Midget season will now open on May 19-20, for the series’ first visit to Belleville, Kansas in six seasons. Friday night’s feature will be 30 laps and Saturday night’s main event is slated for 40 circuits on the Belleville short track. USAC Silver Crown will also compete during the Belleville weekend, where they will practice on Friday, then go hammer down for 50 laps on Saturday night on the high banks.

Racing action for USAC’s national divisions resumes on Wednesday night, April 26, at Arkansas’ Texarkana 67 Speedway followed by Rocket Raceway Park in Petty, Texas on Thursday, April 27. The final two events of the four-race weekend bring the series to Devil’s Bowl Speedway in Mesquite, Texas on Friday, April 28, and Saturday, April 29. All four events on the trip will be co-sanctioned by USAC and the ASCS Elite Sprint Car series.

USAC PR