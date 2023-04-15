Finale Speed Debuts Carbon-Fiber 1970 Charger at West Palm Beach Barrett-Jackson

Finale Speed, a premier custom-car manufacturer and restorer, debuts its first complete carbon-fiber-bodied 1970 Dodge Charger at the West Palm Beach Barrett-Jackson Auction on April 13-15, 2023. Following up on the debut of its rolling body at the SEMA Show in 2022, this will be Finale Speed’s first complete carbon-fiber Charger build. The Finale Speed Charger is licensed through Dodge Direct Connection and is a production vehicle available for purchase through any Dodge Direct Connection dealer or directly from Finale Speed. It will be located in the Dodge booth (location number 14 on the show map).
The Charger in Detail
Finale Speed’s carbon-fiber Charger took 3,500 build hours to complete and combines a classic, menacing muscle car look with a fully modern drivetrain. Some of its key features include:
- Exposed-weave prepreg carbon-fiber body
- 6.2-liter Hemi Hellcat crate engine producing 707 horsepower
- TREMEC 6-speed manual transmission and limited-slip differential
- Custom perimeter chassis with Detroit Speed front and rear subframes, Detroit Speed front sway bar and JRi coilovers
- Continental ExtremeContact Sport Z-rated tires measuring 225/40/18 in front and 315/30/18 in rear
- Forgeline three-piece 18x8-inch front and 18x11-inch rear wheels
- Wilwood six-piston front and four-piston rear calipers with 14-inch slotted, cross-drilled rotors
- RECARO leather seats with custom stitching and four-point camlock seatbelts
- Full Dynamat installation for sound deadening
- JVC audio system with navigation, Focal speakers and 600-watt subwoofer, and Mosconi five-channel amplifier
For more information on Finale Speed, visit finalespeed.com.