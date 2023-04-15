Sunday, Apr 16

Finale Speed Debuts Carbon-Fiber 1970 Charger at West Palm Beach Barrett-Jackson

Racing News
Saturday, Apr 15 81
Finale Speed Debuts Carbon-Fiber 1970 Charger at West Palm Beach Barrett-Jackson

Finale Speed, a premier custom-car manufacturer and restorer, debuts its first complete carbon-fiber-bodied 1970 Dodge Charger at the West Palm Beach Barrett-Jackson Auction on April 13-15, 2023. Following up on the debut of its rolling body at the SEMA Show in 2022, this will be Finale Speed’s first complete carbon-fiber Charger build. The Finale Speed Charger is licensed through Dodge Direct Connection and is a production vehicle available for purchase through any Dodge Direct Connection dealer or directly from Finale Speed. It will be located in the Dodge booth (location number 14 on the show map).
 
The Charger in Detail
Finale Speed’s carbon-fiber Charger took 3,500 build hours to complete and combines a classic, menacing muscle car look with a fully modern drivetrain. Some of its key features include:

  • Exposed-weave prepreg carbon-fiber body
  • 6.2-liter Hemi Hellcat crate engine producing 707 horsepower
  • TREMEC 6-speed manual transmission and limited-slip differential
  • Custom perimeter chassis with Detroit Speed front and rear subframes, Detroit Speed front sway bar and JRi coilovers
  • Continental ExtremeContact Sport Z-rated tires measuring 225/40/18 in front and 315/30/18 in rear
  • Forgeline three-piece 18x8-inch front and 18x11-inch rear wheels
  • Wilwood six-piston front and four-piston rear calipers with 14-inch slotted, cross-drilled rotors
  • RECARO leather seats with custom stitching and four-point camlock seatbelts
  • Full Dynamat installation for sound deadening
  • JVC audio system with navigation, Focal speakers and 600-watt subwoofer, and Mosconi five-channel amplifier 

 
For more information on Finale Speed, visit finalespeed.com.

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Sorensen Sets Outright GTD Category Lap Record in Long Beach Qualifying FIA WEC season gains momentum as Portimão is set for round two »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway more than 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.