Laydon Pearson Doubles Up In Dirt2Media NOW600 Return To I-44 Speedway!

Three A-Features Friday night at I-44 Riverside Speedway with the Dirt2Media NOW600 Series presented by Hi-Plains Building Division that came down to the final laps, the result was Laydon Person doubling up in A-Class and Non-Wing, while Ty Fulghum adding his name to the list of winners in Restricted.

Going to Victory Lane at Port City Raceway on both occasions, Pearson’s last wingless win came on July 20, 2019. Adding an A-Class win on May 11, 2021, Pearson upped his overall win total to six with the Dirt2Media NOW600 Series presented by Hi-Plains Building Division on Friday night and sits at .833 on the season at I-44.

A similar storyline in both wins, Pearson had to get by Tulsa’s Shawn Mahaffey. Doing so on Lap 13 in wingless action, the pass on the No. 11 came down to the final two laps in A-Class when Shawn suffered mechanical issues on the final restart that forced him into the infield.

Keeping pace over Flud in Non-Wing, the No. 81 varied his line around the one-fifth mile oval but could not mount the charge needed to deny Pearson the win. Likewise, the No. 81 would again have to settle for the show position in A-Class. Shawn Mahaffey would cross third in Non-Wing, with Johnny Boland and Jack Kassik making up the top five. Third through fifth in A-Class were Johnny Boland, Brecken Reese, and Brett Osborn.

A nailbiter to the finish, Ty Fulghum fended off the last lap charge of Jett Nunley for his first career Restricted A-Feature win with the Dirt2Media NOW600 Series presented by Hi-Plains Building Division. Saved from traffic once before, that was not the case as the field raced into the final five laps. Using the slower cars as picks on Nunley, the No. 33 would have to settle for second. Garyn Howard, Chase McDougal, and Cale Lagroon comprised the top five.

The series' first time back at the Oklahoma City oval since 2017, a field of 86 entries was on hand with the Dirt2Media NOW600 Series presented by Hi-Plains Building Division.

Racing continues at I-44 Riverside Speedway on Saturday, April 15. Grandstands open at 5:00 P.M., with Hot Laps at 6:15 P.M. and Racing at 7:00 P.M. (CDT). Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for Seniors and Veterans, $7 for Teens, and $5 for Youth. Pit Passes are $30 per class.

I-44 Riverside Speedway is located at 4100 SW 149th St. in Oklahoma City, Okla. Information and directions to the facility can be found at http://www. i44riversidespeedway.com or by calling (405) 633-1583.

Fans unable to attend can see every lap live on https://www.now600.tv and h ttp://www.dirt2media.tv.

The 2023 season marks the 11th year of competition for the National Open Wheel 600 Series. Anchored by the Dirt2Media NOW600 National Championship, the NOW600 Series comprises several regional tours and sanctioned racetracks. The NOW600 National Championship features three divisions of 600cc micro sprints at each event: Stock Non-Wing, Winged A-Class, and Restricted 'A' Class.

To keep up on everything happening with the National Open Wheel 600 Series, from the National Tour to Regional and Weekly racing lineups, log onto http://www.now600series. com and make sure to follow the tour on Facebook and Twitter (@NOW600Series).

Race Results:

Dirt2Media NOW600 Series

I-44 Riverside Speedway (Oklahoma City, Okla.)

Friday, April 14, 2023

Winged A-Class

A-Main (25 Laps): 1. 11-Laydon Pearson[5]; 2. 81-Frank Flud[10]; 3. 1V-Johnny Boland[9]; 4. 20Q-Brecken Reese[16]; 5. 99-Brett Osborn[1]; 6. 33-Jett Nunley[15]; 7. 83-Brant Woods[6]; 8. 78C-Chance Cody[7]; 9. 63-Jack Thomas[8]; 10. 99X-Raymond Gastineau[12]; 11. 18K-Brayden Kongdara[18]; 12. 24C-Cale Lagroon[13]; 13. 11K-Shawn Mahaffey[2]; 14. 28U-Austin Ullstrom[11]; 15. 8K-Tyler Kuykendall[4]; 16. B2-Carson Bolden[17]; 17. 23L-Tyler LaPointe[19]; 18. 12K-Jack Kassik[3]; 19. 26K-Kale Drake[20]; 20. 12-Jacob Ewing[14]

B-Main 1 (12 Laps): 1. 33-Jett Nunley[1]; 2. B2-Carson Bolden[3]; 3. 23L-Tyler LaPointe[2]; 4. 5L-Landon Jesina[5]; 5. 55U-Chance Ullstrom[4]; 6. 7A-Aaron Jesina[10]; 7. 66-Jayden Clay[6]; 8. 93-Matt Carr[7]; 9. 5-Ryder McCutcheon[8]; 10. 24U-Tristan Ullstrom[9]; 11. 27KW-Kaden Weger[11]

B-Main 2 (12 Laps): 1. 20Q-Brecken Reese[2]; 2. 18K-Brayden Kongdara[4]; 3. 26K-Kale Drake[8]; 4. 14G-Madelyn Gjerness[9]; 5. 83X-Justin Gastineau[1]; 6. 93X-Reno Madore[3]; 7. 24T-Glenn James Bratti[5]; 8. 11D-Dominic White[7]; 9. 9A-Hunter Hanson[10]; 10. 43-Megan Thomas[6]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 1V-Johnny Boland[1]; 2. 11-Laydon Pearson[4]; 3. 81-Frank Flud[3]; 4. 33-Jett Nunley[2]; 5. 20Q-Brecken Reese[6]; 6. 18K-Brayden Kongdara[5]; 7. 66-Jayden Clay[7]; 8. 11D-Dominic White[8]; 9. 27KW-Kaden Weger[9]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 12K-Jack Kassik[2]; 2. 83-Brant Woods[4]; 3. 99X-Raymond Gastineau[1]; 4. 28U-Austin Ullstrom[6]; 5. 14G-Madelyn Gjerness[8]; 6. 7A-Aaron Jesina[7]; 7. 9A-Hunter Hanson[5]; 8. 93-Matt Carr[3]; 9. 24U-Tristan Ullstrom[9]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 11K-Shawn Mahaffey[2]; 2. 78C-Chance Cody[3]; 3. 24C-Cale Lagroon[1]; 4. 12-Jacob Ewing[5]; 5. 23L-Tyler LaPointe[6]; 6. 93X-Reno Madore[8]; 7. 24T-Glenn James Bratti[7]; 8. 43-Megan Thomas[9]; 9. 5-Ryder McCutcheon[4]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 99-Brett Osborn[2]; 2. 8K-Tyler Kuykendall[6]; 3. 63-Jack Thomas[4]; 4. B2-Carson Bolden[1]; 5. 83X-Justin Gastineau[7]; 6. 55U-Chance Ullstrom[8]; 7. 5L-Landon Jesina[3]; 8. 26K-Kale Drake[5]

Performance Electronics Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 11-Laydon Pearson, 11.312[8]; 2. 81-Frank Flud, 11.450[7]; 3. 33-Jett Nunley, 11.629[1]; 4. 1V-Johnny Boland, 11.685[3]; 5. 18K-Brayden Kongdara, 11.702[6]; 6. 20Q-Brecken Reese, 11.773[2]; 7. 66-Jayden Clay, 11.797[4]; 8. 11D-Dominic White, 11.815[5]; 9. (DNS) 27KW-Kaden Weger, 11.815

Performance Electronics Qualifying 2 (3 Laps): 1. 83-Brant Woods, 11.221[4]; 2. 93-Matt Carr, 11.347[7]; 3. 12K-Jack Kassik, 11.357[5]; 4. 99X-Raymond Gastineau, 11.504[8]; 5. 24U-Tristan Ullstrom, 11.946[9]; 6. 28U-Austin Ullstrom, 11.950[6]; 7. (DNS) 9A-Hunter Hanson, 11.950; 8. (DNS) 14G-Madelyn Gjerness, 11.950; 9. (DNS) 7A-Aaron Jesina, 11.950

Performance Electronics Qualifying 3 (3 Laps): 1. 5-Ryder McCutcheon, 11.244[7]; 2. 78C-Chance Cody, 11.385[6]; 3. 11K-Shawn Mahaffey, 11.389[4]; 4. 24C-Cale Lagroon, 11.510[5]; 5. 12-Jacob Ewing, 11.588[8]; 6. 23L-Tyler LaPointe, 11.749[1]; 7. 24T-Glenn James Bratti, 11.775[3]; 8. 93X-Reno Madore, 11.780[9]; 9. 43-Megan Thomas, 11.819[2]

Performance Electronics Qualifying 4 (3 Laps): 1. 63-Jack Thomas, 11.528[8]; 2. 5L-Landon Jesina, 11.633[3]; 3. 99-Brett Osborn, 11.689[6]; 4. B2-Carson Bolden, 11.706[5]; 5. 26K-Kale Drake, 11.714[1]; 6. 8K-Tyler Kuykendall, 11.848[4]; 7. 83X-Justin Gastineau, 11.900[7]; 8. 55U-Chance Ullstrom, 11.998[2]

Stock Non-Wing

A-Main (25 Laps): 1. 11-Laydon Pearson[4]; 2. 81-Frank Flud[3]; 3. 11K-Shawn Mahaffey[2]; 4. 1V-Johnny Boland[14]; 5. 12K-Jack Kassik[7]; 6. 8K-Tyler Kuykendall[12]; 7. 23L-Tyler LaPointe[13]; 8. 18K-Brayden Kongdara[20]; 9. 24T-Glenn James Bratti[10]; 10. 14A-Keegan Osantowski[19]; 11. 7C-Phillip Cordova[16]; 12. 66-Jayden Clay[6]; 13. 28-Austin Ullstrom[8]; 14. 17-Talon McConnell[9]; 15. 1J-Cameron Paul[11]; 16. 88-Kyle Keeler[15]; 17. 55-Dalton Burley[17]; 18. 5-Ryder McCutcheon[5]; 19. 26K-Kale Drake[1]; 20. 59-Richie Harvey[18]

B-Main 1 (12 Laps): 1. 88-Kyle Keeler[3]; 2. 7C-Phillip Cordova[6]; 3. 55-Dalton Burley[9]; 4. 59-Richie Harvey[5]; 5. 14A-Keegan Osantowski[7]; 6. 18K-Brayden Kongdara[16]; 7. 51K-Kaimron Schoonover[13]; 8. 93X-Reno Madore[8]; 9. 14G-Madelyn Gjerness[12]; 10. 11T-Taitum McElvany[15]; 11. 55U-Chance Ullstrom[14]; 12. 95X-Colton Cox[10]; 13. 20Q-Brecken Reese[2]; 14. 93-Matt Carr[1]; 15. 24U-Tristan Ullstrom[4]; 16. 54-Trey Gropp[11]; 17. 29B-David Jacobs[17]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 26K-Kale Drake[2]; 2. 5-Ryder McCutcheon[3]; 3. 93-Matt Carr[1]; 4. 1J-Cameron Paul[4]; 5. 88-Kyle Keeler[5]; 6. 7C-Phillip Cordova[7]; 7. 55-Dalton Burley[8]; 8. 11T-Taitum McElvany[6]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 11K-Shawn Mahaffey[4]; 2. 28-Austin Ullstrom[2]; 3. 66-Jayden Clay[6]; 4. 23L-Tyler LaPointe[3]; 5. 24U-Tristan Ullstrom[5]; 6. 54-Trey Gropp[1]; 7. 14G-Madelyn Gjerness[7]; 8. 29B-David Jacobs[8]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 11-Laydon Pearson[4]; 2. 12K-Jack Kassik[2]; 3. 1V-Johnny Boland[1]; 4. 8K-Tyler Kuykendall[3]; 5. 20Q-Brecken Reese[5]; 6. 14A-Keegan Osantowski[6]; 7. 95X-Colton Cox[8]; 8. 55U-Chance Ullstrom[7]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 81-Frank Flud[4]; 2. 24T-Glenn James Bratti[1]; 3. 17-Talon McConnell[3]; 4. 18K-Brayden Kongdara[7]; 5. 59-Richie Harvey[2]; 6. 93X-Reno Madore[5]; 7. 51K-Kaimron Schoonover[6]

Performance Electronics Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 1J-Cameron Paul, 11.840[3]; 2. 5-Ryder McCutcheon, 11.851[5]; 3. 26K-Kale Drake, 11.863[8]; 4. 93-Matt Carr, 11.938[1]; 5. 88-Kyle Keeler, 12.154[7]; 6. 11T-Taitum McElvany, 12.227[2]; 7. 7C-Phillip Cordova, 12.235[4]; 8. 55-Dalton Burley, 12.259[6]

Performance Electronics Qualifying 2 (3 Laps): 1. 11K-Shawn Mahaffey, 11.907[2]; 2. 23L-Tyler LaPointe, 12.089[8]; 3. 28-Austin Ullstrom, 12.117[5]; 4. 54-Trey Gropp, 12.143[6]; 5. 24U-Tristan Ullstrom, 12.154[3]; 6. 66-Jayden Clay, 12.186[1]; 7. 14G-Madelyn Gjerness, 12.222[7]; 8. (DNS) 29B-David Jacobs, 12.223

Performance Electronics Qualifying 3 (3 Laps): 1. 11-Laydon Pearson, 11.616[6]; 2. 8K-Tyler Kuykendall, 11.818[1]; 3. 12K-Jack Kassik, 11.829[3]; 4. 1V-Johnny Boland, 11.838[4]; 5. 20Q-Brecken Reese, 11.909[2]; 6. 14A-Keegan Osantowski, 12.156[5]; 7. 55U-Chance Ullstrom, 12.338[7]; 8. 95X-Colton Cox, 13.085[8]

Performance Electronics Qualifying 4 (3 Laps): 1. 81-Frank Flud, 11.759[3]; 2. 17-Talon McConnell, 11.977[2]; 3. 59-Richie Harvey, 12.068[6]; 4. 24T-Glenn James Bratti, 12.081[5]; 5. 93X-Reno Madore, 12.131[4]; 6. 51K-Kaimron Schoonover, 12.172[7]; 7. (DNS) 18K-Brayden Kongdara, 12.173

Restricted 'A' Class

A-Main (25 Laps): 1. 73X-Ty Fulghum[1]; 2. 33-Jett Nunley[6]; 3. GH7-Garyn Howard[4]; 4. 73-Chase McDougal[8]; 5. 24C-Cale Lagroon[2]; 6. B2-Carson Bolden[5]; 7. 19A-Ayla Morefield[3]; 8. 87C-Callan Hill[12]; 9. 31BW-Braxton Weger[9]; 10. 11K-Kyle Hooper[13]; 11. 29S-Jackson Scott[10]; 12. 83-Dawson Woods[7]; 13. 93-Brodan Brown[15]; 14. 50-Jackson Beers[14]; 15. 4-Jude Allgayer[18]; 16. 29-Clayton Jenkins[16]; 17. 14V-Brett Vanzant[19]; 18. 97-Cash Lacombe[11]; 19. 7-Hayden McDonald[17]; 20. 05-Sawyer Beers[20]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. GH7-Garyn Howard[2]; 2. 73-Chase McDougal[1]; 3. 83-Dawson Woods[3]; 4. 31BW-Braxton Weger[4]; 5. 11K-Kyle Hooper[5]; 6. 93-Brodan Brown[7]; 7. 14V-Brett Vanzant[6]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 33-Jett Nunley[4]; 2. 24C-Cale Lagroon[3]; 3. 29S-Jackson Scott[2]; 4. 87C-Callan Hill[5]; 5. 29-Clayton Jenkins[1]; 6. 7-Hayden McDonald[6]; 7. 05-Sawyer Beers[7]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 19A-Ayla Morefield[2]; 2. B2-Carson Bolden[4]; 3. 73X-Ty Fulghum[3]; 4. 97-Cash Lacombe[6]; 5. 50-Jackson Beers[5]; 6. 4-Jude Allgayer[1]

Performance Electronics Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 31BW-Braxton Weger, 12.186[3]; 2. 83-Dawson Woods, 12.210[5]; 3. GH7-Garyn Howard, 12.238[1]; 4. 73-Chase McDougal, 12.422[4]; 5. 11K-Kyle Hooper, 12.431[7]; 6. 14V-Brett Vanzant, 12.577[6]; 7. 93-Brodan Brown, 12.586[2]

Performance Electronics Qualifying 2 (3 Laps): 1. 33-Jett Nunley, 12.166[5]; 2. 24C-Cale Lagroon, 12.281[1]; 3. 29S-Jackson Scott, 12.671[3]; 4. 29-Clayton Jenkins, 13.301[4]; 5. 05-Sawyer Beers, 13.304[7]; 6. 87C-Callan Hill, 13.391[2]; 7. 7-Hayden McDonald, 13.490[6]

Performance Electronics Qualifying 3 (3 Laps): 1. B2-Carson Bolden, 12.073[5]; 2. 73X-Ty Fulghum, 12.098[3]; 3. 19A-Ayla Morefield, 12.276[6]; 4. 4-Jude Allgayer, 12.478[2]; 5. 50-Jackson Beers, 12.832[4]; 6. 97-Cash Lacombe, 13.267[1]

NOW 600 PR