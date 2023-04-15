Flowdydnamics Drivers Matt McCarthy and Logan Williams Back at Perris Auto Speedway Saturday

Flowdynamics Racing drivers Matt McCarthy and Logan Williams will be back in action for the second time in 2023 when the USAC/CRA Sprint Cars invade famous Perris Auto Speedway this Saturday night. Spectator gates at the “Southern California Home of Major League Sprint Car Racing” will open at 5:00 p.m. and the first race will get the green flag at 7:00.

The team started the 2023 season four weeks ago on the same Riverside County half-mile clay oval and is hoping to fare better this Saturday. On that night, Riverside, California’s McCarthy got off to a good start in qualifying when he timed in eighth fastest in the 25-car field. The same can be said for Williams, who lives in Yorba Linda, California, as he was 10th quickest on the night. The veteran racing teammates were thrown together in the same 10-lap heat race with McCarthy, the 2018 USAC/CRA Rookie of the Year, placing fifth and Williams taking seventh.

While things went okay in qualifying and the heats went well, the 30-lap main event was not as kind. Williams, the 2013 PAS Young Guns champion and 2014 USAC/CRA Rookie of the Year, left the fray early and ended up 22nd. McCarthy had to restart at the back after a tangle with another car and came all the way back to 15th.

After one race on the season, McCarthy is 21st in the standings and Williams is 25th.

To see the Flowdynamics team in action on Saturday, gates at Perris Auto Speedway will open at 5:00 p.m. with racing at 7:00. Adult tickets are $30.00. Seniors 65 and over get in for $25.00. For kids 6 to 12 it is only $5.00 and children 5 and under are admitted free. The fairgrounds charges $10.00 for parking. There will be plenty of tickets available for everyone at the ticket window on Saturday night, this event will not sell out. For those who wish to purchase tickets in advance, they are available 24 hours a day online at https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/pas/7 or by calling 1-800-595-4849. The track is located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds at 18700 Lake Perris Drive in the City of Perris (92571).

Whenever you get the chance to meet the Flowdynamics drivers in person, be sure to visit them in the pits. They will be glad to sign autographs for you and each will have their fine-looking team shirts available.

If you or your company would like to be a part of one of the West Coast’s most prominent sprint car teams for the upcoming season, please contact John McCarthy at 909 930-5522 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

McCarthy and Williams would like to thank the following sponsors for making the 2023 season possible. Flowdynamics Inc., PurgePlugs.com, , Cal Therm Mechanical Insulators, JFK Design Build, So Cal Racing Fuel, and Full Throttle Lift.

Flowdynamics PR