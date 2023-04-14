Sunday's Terre Haute USAC Silver Crown Sumar Classic Postponed to May 7

A forecast of rain and cool temperatures have forced postponement of this Sunday’s 20th running of the Sumar Classic featuring the USAC Silver Crown National Championship at the Terre Haute (Ind.) Action Track.

The Sumar Classic will now take place at Terre Haute’s famed 1/2-mile dirt oval on Sunday, May 7. The event remains the first dirt event of the 2023 season. The USAC Silver Crown season will now open on Sunday, April 23, on the pavement of Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park in Brownsburg, Ind. for the 70th anniversary edition of the Hoosier Hundred.

With the new May 7 date for the Sumar Classic, it now creates a tantalizing racing weekend for USAC’s national divisions. The USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship will compete for two-straight nights at Ohio’s Eldora Speedway on Friday, May 5 and Saturday, May 6 for #LetsRaceTwo. USAC Silver Crown’s 100-lapper at Terre Haute will close out the weekend on Sunday, May 7.

The 20th running of the Sumar Classic at Terre Haute features the USAC Silver Crown National Championship along with the UMP Modifieds Sunday, May 7, at the Terre Haute Action Track 1/2-mile dirt track in Terre Haute, Indiana.

Pits open at 1pm Eastern, grandstands open at 3pm, drivers meeting at 4pm and practice at 5pm followed immediately by qualifications and racing.

General admission tickets are $30 for ages 11 & up and free for kids age 10 & under. Infield tickets are $20 for ages 11 & up and free for kids age 10 & under.

USAC PR