Friday, Apr 14

The future of the Ford Mustang is in good hands with Jim Owens Featured

Racing News
Friday, Apr 14 11
The Ford Mustang Mach E is only one of several options that Ford has in mind for the historic brand. The Ford Mustang Mach E is only one of several options that Ford has in mind for the historic brand.

Barrett-Jackson is known for their ride-along opportunities, and this year is no exception. After receiving several inches of rain on Wednesday, the short track they had set up was a bit slick, but the professional drivers had a firm handle on it.

 

With top speed in excess of 100mph, several of the top automotive journalists in the region, including myself, were invited to drive a Ford Mustang Mach 1, and experience a hot lap with some of the instructors at the Ford Performance School. Due to the damp roads, the drive along was cancelled, but was replaced  with two high speed laps, and one performance start. It was quite the way to start a Thursday morning!!

 

The thrill of high-speed turns, incredible acceleration, and adrenaline pumping power might be what gets people excited about the Ford Mustang, but it is hardly the only reason you should consider purchasing one. Well, maybe it is!

 

During the 20th visit of Barrett-Jackson to the South Florida Fairgrounds, we were lucky enough to catch up with Jim Owens, Mustang Brand Manager for the Ford Motor Company. Owens let us in on the future plans for the moniker, and honestly, it seems like everyone should be driving a Ford.

 

 

 

 
I'd like to thank Scott Black of TimePiece PR & Marketing for inviting myself and my associates here to take part in the high-speed Ford Mustang Mach 1 ride-along, as well as organizing this interview. It was great to chat with Jim Owens of Ford at Barrett Jackson Palm Beach. Be sure to check out the event th, which goes through Saturday, April 15 at 6pm.
 
Thanks again to Insta360 for the camera. I'm sure it will be a great asset to my work here at Speedway Digest, as well as for other projects.  It was my first time using the X3, so apologies for the fact that the camera slowly pans left!
 
So, have you driven a Ford lately?

 

 

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Ross Chastain to Race a Dirt Late Model for Niece Motorsports at Georgetown Speedway Tommy Dunkel Gets First Sprint Car Win - Brody Roa Leads Usac/Cra Into Perris Saturday »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway more than 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.