Ross Chastain to Race a Dirt Late Model for Niece Motorsports at Georgetown Speedway

Ross Chastain will pilot the No. Forty-1 Precision Vehicle Logistics/AutoVentive dirt late model for Niece Motorsports at Georgetown Speedway on Friday, April 28.



“I am looking forward to piloting the Niece Motorsports dirt late model at Georgetown Speedway,” said Chastain. “Al [Niece] and Cody [Efaw] are passionate about dirt racing, and the opportunity to drive for them at Ken Adams’ facility is a great addition to my Dover race weekend.”



Chastain has three dirt starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, all coming at Bristol Motor Speedway. In addition, the Alva, Florida-native has one start in the Truck Series at Eldora Speedway, where he started and finished 12th.



“Dirt racing is something that is near and dear to our hearts at Niece Motorsports,” said General Manager Cody Efaw. “A lot of us got our start in racing at a local dirt track, so anytime we can go dirt racing, we jump at the opportunity. It’s a discipline of racing that Ross is looking to improve, and the only way you can do that is by getting more laps. We’re excited to go racing with him at Georgetown Speedway.”



Georgetown Speedway is located at the intersection of Route 113 and Speedway Road in Georgetown, Delaware. The half-mile clay oval was constructed in 1949 by Melvin L. Joseph.



Precision Vehicle Logistics is a customer-focused group of professionals committed to service excellence in finished vehicle logistics.



AutoVentive is an industry-leading Software as a Service (SaaS) applications developer providing customized solutions to the automotive logistics industry.



The Melvin L. Joseph Memorial: Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will begin hot laps at 6:20 p.m. ET on April 28, with racing set to begin at 7:15 p.m. ET.



Chastain will be available to meet with fans and sign autographs at the track from 5:30 – 6:00 p.m. ET.

Niece Motorsports PR