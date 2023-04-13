“Shugah” Shane Sexton Returns to 410 Sprint Car Racing This Saturday at Perris

After nearly a year out of the cockpit, popular young sprint car racer “Shugah” Shane Sexton will return to 410 sprint car racing when the USAC/CRA Series hits the dirt at Perris Auto Speedway this Saturday night, April 15th. The inclusion of the 18-year-old adds to a strong group of young drivers who are already making a mark for themselves in USAC/CRA.

Saturday’s race will be 50 weeks after the last time Sexton drove the family-owned #74. Ironically that race was also at Perris Auto Speedway. Early in the main event, the Warner Springs, California teen tangled with another car just past the start-finish line. A blink of an eye later he began a wild series of spectacular flips that stopped when he hit the turn-one crash wall. Moments after the car stopped flipping, he hopped out of the car uninjured.

“I could not be more excited,” Sexton enthused over the phone on Wednesday evening. “The anticipation for this race has been building up for a while. I have had a couple letdowns not getting to race, but now that we had the car running today, it is all real now. It started right up. Way faster than I thought it would be. We messed with a couple things on the fueling and it is ready to rip now.”

“Honestly to me, it is having 900 horsepower at the snap of a finger,” Sexton answered when asked what is so big about driving a 410 sprint car. “The feeling is like no other and I have been racing cars for 15 years. I have not raced anything like it. The excitement, the thrill, living life on the edge. Going into a corner at 100 mph is a feeling like no other.”

2022 was Sexton’s rookie season in 410 sprint cars. He was in his sixth race when he had the big crash at Perris. In the five races prior, he showed a propensity to pass cars in the main event and always finished in a better position than he started. In those races, he went from 21st to 14th, 25th to 21st, 18th to 11th, 22nd to 14th, and 21st to 12th.

“Honestly, I would rather start at the front and finish there,” Sexton laughed. “But I bury myself in qualifying every time. A track in the main event tends to be drier than the rest of the day. I have raced at my local track at Barona and it goes dry every single time. So, I feel like I have an advantage on a dry track.”

The friendly driver had planned to be back in his 410 long before now. However, he was waiting on the delivery of an engine. The disappointment was driving him up the walls.

“Pretty frustrating,” the young driver confirmed. “I raced some lightning stuff here and there. That does not get the job done for me (compared to racing a 410). Watching cars that I have raced against go around in a circle while I had one sitting in the garage is pretty frustrating. Waiting this long and getting the motor back finally makes it all worth it.”

While Sexton did not get in any more 410 races in 2023 after the big crash, he excelled in lightning sprints. Driving for Northern California car owners Brian Fonseca and Samantha Sproull, the team made 14 appearances in three different states. On May 28th he placed second in a POWRi National main event at the Central Missouri Speedway. He headed for the prestigious Dirt Cup in Washington and won round #2 on July 15th. In October, he bested another top-notch field in round #2 of the Cal Cup in Lemoore, California. All told in the 14 races, he had two wins, four top-five finishes and eight top-10s.

Even though he is keying on racing his 410, Sexton plans on racing a lightning at the MinKota Nationals this summer.

In addition to being a promising talent behind the wheel, Sexton possesses a sensational personality that endears him to spectators. When fans have a chance, they are urged to stop by and talk to him in the pits when the races end.

Saturday’s spectator gates at Perris will open at 5:00 PM. The first race will begin at 7:00. Adult tickets are $30.00. For fans aged 65 and over it is $25.00. Kids 6 to 12 get in for just $5.00 and children 5 and under are admitted free. The fairgrounds charges $10.00 for parking. There will be plenty of tickets available for everyone at the ticket window on Saturday. The event will not sell out. For those who wish to purchase tickets in advance, they are available 24 hours a day at the following link https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/pas/7 or by calling 1-800-595-4849.

Sexton and the #74 team wish to extend their thanks to the following 2022 racing season partners. Gas Chassis, Key Brothers Racing, Powder 1, Savage Racing, AG Sandcars, and Ron’s Tire and Brake. If you would like to be a part of this fun, upcoming team and get exposure not only at the tracks but around the world on Flo Racing, please contact Shane Sexton at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (619) 362-5921.

Gas Chassis PR