Wendy’s National Roast Day is HERE &amp; No One Is Safe…

It’s back and better than ever... National Roast Day ? is officially underway from April 12 through April 14. Our favorite redhead is giving sports teams a run for their money, and we’ve rounded up some of the greatest flames of the day so far, including a nice dig a Noah Gragson and his, shall we say, less than speedy skillset.

 

See here for Wendy’s roast of Noah Gragson on TikTok!

 

If you're interested, be sure to check out Noah on Speedway Digest Thursday Night Thunder. Might not be the best interview ever, but pretty sure he was still sporting the trademark locks!

Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway more than 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

