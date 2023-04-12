Western New York and Pennsylvania Region to Kick off Season With Biggest Race of the Year – 72nd Annual Lucas Oil Race of Champions 250

When the 72nd Annual Lucas Oil Race of Champions 250 rolls off for the Race of Champions Modified Series on Saturday, April 22 it will be the first time since 1982 that a Modified race 200 laps or longer kicks off the racing season in the region.

NASCAR Hall of Fame driver and Modified champion Jerry Cook of Rome, NY, won that particular event in 1982. In Cook’s incredible career, he never won the Race of Champions, while competing in it on many occasions.

On Saturday, April 22 at Lake Erie Speedway in North East, Pa., another chapter will be written in regard to “The Greatest Tradition in Modified Racing” adding the 72nd winner’s name to the Al Gerber Trophy.

Currently, Matt Hirschman of Northampton, Pa., has won the race an incredible 8 times, including six consecutive between 2015 and 2020, vaulting him in to discussions that have ranked him amongst the greatest driver’s in the Modified division.

Hirschman and an incredible field of Race of Champion Modified Series competitors will come to the green flag just after 5:00pm at Lake Erie Speedway on Saturday, April 22 all looking to etch their names into Modified racing history as a winner of the longest standing event in the division.

The Race of Champions FOAR SCORE Four Cylinder Dash Series and the Race of Champions Street Stocks and Western New York “Mighty” TQ Midgets will join the card at Lake Erie Speedway on Saturday, April 22.

Practice, with free open grandstands will take place on Friday, April 21. Pit gates for practice will open at 12:00pm (Noon) with practice running from 3:00pm until dusk.

Tickets may be purchased for the April 22 and will be available at the Lake Erie Speedway ticket office or at https://www.lakeeriespeedway.com/roc-annual.

Where: Lake Erie Speedway, North East, Pa.

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023.

Directions: The track is located just twenty minutes of East Erie, Pa., minutes from Interstate 90 and directly of Interstate 86 at 10700 Delmas Drive, North East, Pa., 16428

What: The 72nd Annual Lucas Oil Race of Champions 250

More Information: www.lakeeriespeedway.com (Track Phone: 814.725.3303) / www.rocmodifiedseries.com

ROC Mods PR