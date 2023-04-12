Actor Grant Gustin To Ride in Fastest Seat in Sports at Long Beach

Grant Gustin, star of The CW Network’s hit show “The Flash,” will ride in the Fastest Seat in Sports at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach on Sunday, April 16, leading the full field of drivers to the green flag at one of the most thrilling and prestigious stops on the NTT INDYCAR SERIES schedule.

The live telecast of the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach will start at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

INDYCAR’s Fastest Seat in Sports is a high-speed, high-octane, super-charged thrill ride in a custom INDYCAR SERIES car with a special back passenger seat. At almost every race on the schedule, the car advances the field of drivers to the start/finish line to signify the beginning of the race, with a special passenger in the guest seat. Previous participants in the Fastest Seat in Sports include Lady Gaga, NBA champions Steph Curry and Kawhi Leonard, actors Simu Liu and Channing Tatum, and many others.

From Warner Bros. Television, “The Flash” debuted its ninth and final season on The CW Network this February and will have its final run at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Wednesday, May 24. Gustin will wear a special “The Flash”-themed racing helmet and suit for his INDYCAR experience Sunday.

The CW Network is also the upcoming home of “100 Days to Indy,” a brand-new documentary series chronicling the exhilarating and intense countdown to this year’s Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge.

The first episode of “100 Days to Indy” premieres on The CW at 9 p.m. ET/PT Thursday, April 27. See the first look at “100 Days to Indy” here.

NTT IndyCar Series PR