Dutch Boy® Paints to Serve as Entitlement Sponsor of ARCA Menards® Series Race at Springfield

The Sherwin Williams Company, Track Enterprises and the Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA) have reached an agreement that results in securing the naming rights for the 2023 ARCA Menards® Series event at the one-mile dirt oval at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. The first of two dirt track races on the ARCA Menards® Series schedule will be named the Dutch Boy® 100. Dutch Boy® Paints is a subsidiary of Sherwin-Williams and is available exclusively at Menards®.



The Dutch Boy® 100 will take place on the final day of the Illinois State Fair on Sunday, August 20. Ticket and broadcast information will be released at a later date.



“We look forward to seeing the fans, once again, at this year’s ARCA Menards® Series race,” said Michelle Bangs, senior brand manager for Dutch Boy® Paints. “We value that the same, do-it-yourselfers that make up the ARCA Menards® Series crowd are also Dutch Boy® Paints and Menards® loyalists. Our team wishes all the racers good luck this season and looks forward to continuing this partnership with ARCA long into the future.”



“One of the things that makes the ARCA Menards® Series special is its connection to its history and tradition,” said Jeff Abbott, promotions manager for Menards®. “You feel that passion at Springfield, as much as any other race on the schedule. It’s a throwback to the formative days of stock car racing on dirt fairgrounds tracks. It’s always one of the cornerstone events on the schedule every year and it promises to be another exciting race.”



The ARCA Menards® Series has raced at the Illinois State Fairgrounds every year since 1983. The 2022 race featured a thrilling race to the finish that ultimately resulted in two-time ARCA Menards® Series West champion Jesse Love celebrating in victory lane after a hard-fought battle with open wheel ace Michael “Buddy” Kofoid and ended when Kofoid made contact with a slower car on the final lap.