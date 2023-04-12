WEC Full Access is back for its second season!

WEC Full Access – a fly on the wall YouTube series which gives fans behind-the-scenes footage from the FIA World Endurance Championship – returns for a second season with one long-format episode, per race.

The first episode from Sebring is available on the FIA WEC YouTube channel

The episode will also be available in French HERE.

Giving fans a fascinating insight into the WEC’s biggest teams and drivers, WEC Full Access shows snippets of private team briefings and heated mid-race discussions. It reveals tears, heartache and celebrations as the YouTube series documents the most private areas of the WEC paddock.

Some of the stand-out moments in episode one include never-seen-before footage from new Hypercar teams Porsche, Ferrari, Cadillac and Vanwall as well as team briefings inside the garage of reigning World Champions, Toyota Gazoo Racing. There’s also the reaction to the No. 83 Richard Mille AF Corse crash on-track and the heartache that follows for French female driver, Lilou Wadoux.

Fans can watch the historic moment that Ferrari clinched pole position and the reaction from Toyota and other teams down the paddock. Then there’s the heart-wrenching moment that the No. 23 United Autosports stopped on track after leading the race and the raw emotions that followed for the entire team.

Home hero Ben Keating talks to the WEC Access team from an airboat about how much it means to him to compete with a Chevrolet on home on soil. Later in the episode, Ben reveals what he gets up to in between race stints and how much the sweet taste of victory meant to the entire Corvette Racing team.

The on-track action is coupled with valuable insight from 2014 FIA WEC champion Anthony Davidson who, alongside experienced pitlane reporter Louise Beckett, chat to the drivers in the paddock and explain what it’s really like to compete in the world’s most prestigious sportscar series.

We also see a host of big names featured in the first episode including motorsport greats, Chip Ganassi and Roger Penske.

Throughout the season, WEC Full Access will take viewers inside the stories as they happened, letting fans experience the often stressful, but always entertaining, world of endurance racing… Don’t miss it!