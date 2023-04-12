Sellers, Snow Share Secret of Their Success at Long Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Bryan Sellers and Madison Snow are going for a rare feat at the 2023 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach – a three-peat. Having piloted the No. 1 Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracán GT3 into victory lane in 2021 and the No. 1 Paul Miller Racing BMW M4 GT3 to the same spot last year, they would like nothing better than to notch a third consecutive win on North America’s most famous street circuit. Not that they haven’t achieved considerable success elsewhere. The duo have 13 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship podiums in the Grand Touring Daytona (GTD) class since 2021, including four class wins, the most recent coming last month at the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring. That Sellers and Snow have done so with the mid-engine, V-10 Lamborghini and the front-engine, in-line six-cylinder BMW speaks to the secret of their success. For there is another constant in their successful collaboration: the Paul Miller Racing team. “You’ve got to look at the constants there,” says Snow. “That’s the team and Bryan and I. The team being able to do its very first race with the BMW at Sebring last year and then deliver us a car that Bryan and I can do our job with at Long Beach and end up on top. That’s certainly something special. “I like Long Beach, I like the street circuits. It’s definitely an aggressive, challenging circuit (and) I like challenges,” Snow continued. “I’m glad that IMSA doesn’t race at a street course every single weekend, but I’m glad we do race at Long Beach. We’re out here for a challenge, we’re out here to do something difficult and that’s what makes Long Beach one the best races of the year.” The now eight-year-old partnership between Sellers and Snow has enabled the twosome to become so thoroughly familiar with one another’s driving styles that they speak a common language, albeit one with different accents, so to speak. Important at any race, that familiarity is absolutely critical in an environment like Long Beach where the challenge includes limited track time and ever-changing track conditions. “The trust that you have to have in your co-driver in those scenarios is critically important,” says Sellers. “You don’t have much time on a track that is constantly evolving, and you have to rely on each other. I’ll only drive in the morning practice and basically won’t drive again until the race. So I have to talk to Madison and trust in what he tells me. That’s something we’ve had all along but it’s certainly developed further over time. He can say to me, ‘This is what you have to do, this is where you have to brake,’ and I can rely on that to be correct. And he believes in me the same way.”