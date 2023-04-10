Speedhouse confirms the return of Matthias Hauer

"Matt is part of the Speedhouse family and I'm happy to announce him for the upcoming season," said Speedhouse Team Principal Lucas Lasserre about the signing of Matthias Hauer for the 2023 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season. At the wheel of the #40 Ford Mustang, the German will compete in the EuroNASCAR 2 championship and fight for wins in the Legend Trophy, which is dedicated to drivers 40 years of age and older. Hauer has been an important part of the Speedhouse project since the 2019 season, two years after the French racing team’s foundation back in 2017.



After competing part-time for the past five years, Hauer is ready to take the next step in his racing career. The NASCAR enthusiast from Germany has the backing and support of his team and Lasserre is confident that the lawyer from Bad Nauheim will be among the top drivers on a "highly competitive grid of 31 cars". Hauer has made it to the Legend Trophy podium in his career, but in 2023 he wants to add his name to the list of Trophy winners.



"Speedhouse is such an incredible team and for me it's not just about the technical aspects or the driving, it's about the team spirit," said Hauer, who made his EuroNASCAR debut in 2018. The German is looking to score his first top-10 finish in EuroNASCAR 2 and bring home some silverware in the 2023 season. "It's also about fairness, transparent work processes and the love for motorsports. We are like a family at Speedhouse and that makes the team so special.”



Hauer plans to improve race by race and continue his personal development in EuroNASCAR. "With the NASCAR GP Germany back on the schedule, I'm excited and motivated to compete in my home country again," he said. "I expect to see a lot of friends at Oschersleben and I'm looking forward to the hard, close, but fair battles on the track. I know the layout and I'm confident that I can produce solid results there. I'm sure we will enjoy the racing, the style and the good times with Speedhouse in EuroNASCAR.”



Returning to the Club Challenge is two-time champion Alain Mosqueron. The Frenchman, who won the title twice in a row in 2019 and 2020, will do his best to become the lone leader in the historical standings. Heading into the season, Mosqueron is tied with Gordon Barnes, who won the title in 2021 and 2022. The Club Challenge season promises to be one for ages, as the first-ever two-time overall winner takes on the reigning champion in a battle to set a new record.



"After two long years away from NASCAR, I'm very excited to join the Speedhouse team and represent the organization in an exciting 2023 season," said Mosqueron. "I have been following the development of Speedhouse over the past few years and have seen how competitive the organization is in all three EuroNASCAR categories. I also like the friendly atmosphere, which is important to me in a race team. I'm very motivated to work hard and achieve great things together with Speedhouse.”



The 2023 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season will kick off May 6-7 at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain. All qualifying and race events will be streamed live on EuroNASCAR's YouTube channel, Motorsport.tv and various television services around the world. Speedhouse is sure to build on the momentum the Lasserre-led French organization has gained in the 2022 season, and with a strong line-up, the team is poised to compete for trophies.

NWES PR