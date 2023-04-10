ARCA Coming Back To Elko Speedway June 24 For Menards 250

The full-bodied stock cars of the ARCA Menards Series will once again return to Elko Speedway on Saturday, June 24 for the Menards 250. The Eau Claire, Wisconsin-based home improvement warehouse chain, which has served as first the presenting sponsor and now the entitlement sponsor of the series for the past 14 years, is based 90 minutes east of Elko, which is located just south of the Twin Cities in central Minnesota.

Elko Speedway, at just 0.375 miles, is the shortest and tightest venue the ARCA Menards Series will race on all season.

“We are always excited when the ARCA Menards Series is on a short track and it’s doubly exciting when it’s the shortest track of the season,” said Jeff Abbott Spokesperson for Menards. “It’s great for us because it’s just down the road from our headquarters in Eau Claire, and the Minneapolis market is huge. There’s always a great crowd at the track and some of the best racing of the season.”

“We always look forward to heading to Elko Speedway for the Menards 250, it has become one of the cornerstone events on our calendar,” said race promoter Bob Sargent, president of Track Enterprises. "The ARCA Menards Series race is 250 laps of intense fender to fender action and we’ve seen some surprise winners over the years. Anything can and usually does happen when you put full-bodied stock cars on a tight bullring like Elko Speedway. And as always, we’ll have the track’s weekly divisions so fans will see over 300 laps of racing. It promises to be a great night of racing.”

Previous ARCA Menards Series winners at Elko include Brennan Poole in 2012, Frank Kimmel in 2013, Grant Enfinger in 2014, Austin Theriault in 2017, Gus Dean in 2018, Chandler Smith in 2019, Corey Heim in 2021, and Sammy Smith in 2022. Kimmel and Theriault both won en route to respective championships; Enfinger, Chandler Smith, and Heim all won prior to making the leap into the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, while Sammy Smith’s win in 2022 preceded his move into the NASCAR Xfinity Series for Joe Gibbs Racing.