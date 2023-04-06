Experience the pure racing of EuroNASCAR: Grab your tickets today

The start of the 2023 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season is fast approaching: on May 6-7, the twelfth edition of the official NASCAR championship in Europe will kick off with pure racing, close battles and American-themed attractions at six of the best tracks in Europe. Tickets are on sale now, it's time to experience the V8 thunder of EuroNASCAR and the most fan-friendly touring car series in Europe with grid walks, autograph sessions and the unique atmosphere of the NWES open paddock.



BUY YOUR TICKETS HERE!



The Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia is one of the most epic motorsport arenas on the Old Continent. Spectators will be able to see all the action on the four-kilometer track under the Spanish sun. Celebrating the tenth anniversary of the Valencia NASCAR Fest, this stunning facility will provide a unique show for motorsports enthusiasts and families as well.



NASCAR will celebrate its 75th anniversary by fielding a special Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro at the 100th running of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Just one week later, on June 17-18, the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series heads to Brands Hatch for the most popular event of the calendar: the American SpeedFest. With 50,000 spectators expected at the 1.9-kilometer Indy circuit, the United Kingdom will once again be one of the highlights of the 2023 NWES season.



By becoming the home of the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series in Italy in 2021, the Autodromo di Vallelunga event has become one of the most successful race weekends on the NWES schedule. Located just outside Rome, the track promises close and fast racing under the blazing Italian sun on July 8-9. Fans will be able to meet their heroes during the public grid walk, autograph sessions and in the open paddock area.



The Czech Republic is one of the spearheads for EuroNASCAR in Central Europe. The incredibly fast layout, well-organized facilities and plenty of attractions attract around 30,000 spectators to the four-kilometer track. Overlooked by the beautiful castle, Most has been hosting NASCAR events since 2019, and the parade on the town's central public square makes the Most NASCAR Show on August 26-27 a must-see.



EuroNASCAR loves to explore new venues and tracks to find the best racing opportunities in Europe. The Motorsportarena Oschersleben will be the new host of the NASCAR GP Germany in the 2023 NWES season on September 23-24. The track near Magdeburg will be welcoming European NASCAR racing for the first time, and the 3.7-kilometer layout looks to be a perfect fit for the 400-horsepower V8 beasts without any electronic aids.



After hosting the EuroNASCAR finals for five consecutive years in the pre-pandemic era, Circuit Zolder is back in its traditional place on the schedule. The legendary Belgian track will be the perfect stage for the final races of the 2023 NWES season on October 14-15, when the series will crown its champions and trophy winners. Drivers and fans alike will be able to experience the thrill of one of the most challenging tracks on the schedule as they battle their way through the forests of Limburg.



In addition to the amazing show at the venues, the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series offers free live streaming of all events. All qualifying and race sessions will be streamed on EuroNASCAR's YouTube channel, Motorsport.tv and various TV services around the world. The series also features a highlight show on YouTube, which is broadcast in foreign languages on national TV channels in many countries. Don't miss a second as the green flag drops and the roar of V8 engines takes over the tracks of Europe. Buckle up for pure racing, buckle up for NASCAR in Europe!

NWES PR