Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Sun Drop Team Up in Multi-Year Partnership

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Sun Drop announced a multi-year extension to their partnership that will see the Keurig Dr Pepper-owned company serve as the primary sponsor for the NASCAR Hall of Famer in one late model race in both 2023 and 2024. This year’s race will be the CARS Tour event at North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 17.

The pairing returns to the site of last year’s Racetrack Revival at North Wilkesboro Speedway. This time around, the partnership will see the relaunch of Sun Drop’s Instagram and Facebook social channels, and another major surprise for fans to be announced in the coming weeks.

“We’re excited to team back up with Sun Drop,” said Earnhardt Jr. “Sun Drop has been a part of my life since I was a kid. It’s special to be able to work with a company that is authentic to who I am. I appreciate all Sun Drop has done for me over the years and for them hearing me out last year when I wanted to bring that car back to North Wilkesboro.”

The Earnhardt-Sun Drop relationship dates back to the late 1980s and quickly became a fan-favorite combination that coupled the Earnhardts with Sun Drop’s regional popularity in the Southeast. That initial partnership also included a sponsorship on Earnhardt Jr.’s late model stock car in 1994.

At North Wilkesboro, Earnhardt Jr. will join JR Motorsports late model standout Carson Kvapil to round out the team’s two-car lineup. In addition to primary sponsorship on Earnhardt’s No. 3 Chevrolet, Sun Drop will also be featured as an associate partner on Kvapil’s No. 8 entry as the 19-year-old driver seeks his second-consecutive CARS Tour championship. The CARS Tour race kicks off the weeklong festivities at the historic venue which will culminate with the NASCAR All-Star Race on Sunday, May 21.

Fans can add to their Sun Drop x Earnhardt Jr. collections with new throwback merchandise available now.

Stay up to date with the North Wilkesboro event by following along on the CARS Tour Twitter account and watching on FloRacing.com.

JRM PR