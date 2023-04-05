RTIC Outdoors Becomes Official Cooler and Drinkware Partner of NASCAR

NASCAR and RTIC Outdoors announced today multi-year agreements that establish RTIC as “The Official Cooler” and “The Official Drinkware of NASCAR.” Adding to the excitement, RTIC has also debuted officially licensed NASCAR coolers and drinkware for purchase on its website.

Dedicated to delivering outdoor enthusiasts reliable gear at affordable prices, RTIC also becomes the “Official Cooler of Talladega Superspeedway” and will be the entitlement sponsor of RTIC Qualifying for both Talladega NASCAR Cup Series races – the GEICO 500 on Sunday, April 23 and the YellaWood 500 Playoff race on Sunday, Oct. 1.

The partnership includes on-site activations at multiple races throughout the remainder of the 2023 season, including the Talladega race weekends and NASCAR’s Championship Weekend at Phoenix Raceway.

“From the campgrounds to the competition and beyond, the RTIC brand and their exceptional products pair perfectly with NASCAR,” said Jeff Wohlschlaeger, senior vice president and chief sales officer at NASCAR. “We’re thrilled to welcome RTIC onboard as an official partner during our milestone 75th anniversary season and we can’t wait for them to continue to experience the passion of NASCAR fans firsthand.”

In conjunction with the announcement, RTIC also unveiled a variety of officially licensed NASCAR and track-branded coolers and drinkware that are now available for purchase at rticoutdoors.com, with driver and team gear planned for the future. Fans can add their own touches to these co-branded products using RTIC’s personalization tool, MyRTIC. The partnership and collection enable RTIC to enhance race day for fans in attendance along with those at home, as NASCAR’s unique at-track experience allows attendees to bring coolers and drinkware inside the track, and even into the grandstands in many venues.

“RTIC is thrilled to be partnering with NASCAR, helping fans keep the good times going longer,” said Bill Pond, Chief Executive Officer of RTIC. “We know NASCAR fans value well-made, durable products like ours and we are excited to help them show their love of NASCAR with our personalized tumblers and racetrack ready coolers for a great race weekend.”

The NASCAR season rolls on to Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend for a special dirt race weekend. Fans can tune into the NASCAR Cup Series Food City Dirt Race this Sunday, April 9, at 7 p.m. ET on FOX, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Tickets are available for purchase at www.nascar.com/tickets.

NASCAR PR