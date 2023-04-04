ARCA Menards Series Dawn 150 Moves to Kansas Speedway Saturday May 6, 2023

For the 21st consecutive season the ARCA Menards Series will race at the 1.5-mile Kansas Speedway on Saturday May 6, 2023, and for the first time Dawn®, America’s #1 dish liquid*, will serve as the entitlement sponsor.

The ARCA Menards Series has raced at Kansas Speedway every year that the track has been in operation, dating back to track’s opening weekend in June 2001. The series has raced twice per year at Kansas Speedway for each of the last two seasons and will again in 2023.



The Dawn 150 will kick off a weekend that also includes the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and the NASCAR Cup Series.



"ARCA was represented at the groundbreaking ceremony, and we were there the weekend Kansas Speedway opened in 2001,” said ARCA president Ron Drager. “It’s been an important venue and market for our drivers, teams, and partners for over two decades and we’re pleased to continue that relationship and to include our partners at Procter & Gamble in 2023.”



“We are excited to be part of the entire racing experience – the thrilling speed and skill of the drivers, the celebration, the food, the grilling with friends is all part of it,” said Juan Amador, Dawn North America Brand director. “Dawn has been a part of celebrations since 1972 as the dish soap that best cuts grease in the sink and for cleaning greasy messes throughout the home. This is another way we can help celebrate and create memories.”



The race at Kansas Speedway also gives series sponsor Menards the opportunity to activate around an event in an important market for the company.



“Every race for the ARCA Menards Series is important to us, but particularly when the series is racing in the Menards footprint,” said Jeff Abbott, spokesperson for Menards. “There is a Menards within walking distance of the racetrack, and you can see it from the grandstands. There are thousands of campers at the track, and we invite them all to come over and save big money on their last-minute camping needs.”