Youngster Patrick Schober returns to Double V Racing

Patrick Schober will return to the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series on the #27 Ford Mustang of the Italian Double V Racing team. The Austrian, who was born in Spain but lives in Slovakia, made his EuroNASCAR 2 debut back in 2022 and showed massive potential as one of the most promising drivers in the NWES talent factory. Schober has been preparing to step up his game over the winter and has taken part in several tests on his home track in Slovakia. Ambitions are high, and the 18-year-old is eager to leave his mark in the 2023 season.



With a total of five top-10 finishes in twelve races in his rookie season, Schober finished tenth in the standings and fifth in the Rookie Trophy. With the experience gained, the Austrian is looking to take the next step and challenge for podium finishes in the 2023 NWES season. Considering himself a brilliant wet weather racer, Schober is hoping for some help from the sky during the championship events to prove himself as an all-round racing talent.



"I want to be on the podium at some of the races in the 2023 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season and fight for a spot in the top 5 overall," said Schober, who is excited to be back on the grid with Double V Racing. "I really love the EuroNASCAR show and the pure racing with these unique and powerful cars. It's amazing to fight for positions with other drivers in equal cars. In EuroNASCAR, the driver can really make a difference. I'm looking forward to racing again when the season starts in Spain, the country where I was born.”



The former kart driver and Formula 4 champion has a rich repertoire of experience in different racing cars and therefore knows how to adapt quickly to different conditions. The student is also a passionate sim racer and is traning a lot in the virtual world to be prepared for the upcoming battle in the EuroNASCAR 2 Championship. Overtaking is also one of his strengths, according to Schober, who made one of the most epic moves of the 2022 NWES season in Croatia, where he made up three positions with just one maneuver. He got his racing DNA from his father, who was also involved in motorsports.



The 2023 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season kicks off May 6-7 at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain. All qualifying and race events will be broadcast live on EuroNASCAR's YouTube channel, Motorsport.tv and various television services around the world. Schober, a fan of former Formula 1 driver Sebastian Vettel and NASCAR's Ryan Blaney, has set his eyes on the top-5 in the EuroNASCAR 2 Championship and wants to show the world he’s one of the most promising talents on the grid.

NWES PR