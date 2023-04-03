NASCAR Whelen Euro Series and Circuit Ricardo Tormo set to celebrate historic 10th anniversary

2023 will mark a special milestone for the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series and Valencia’s Circuit Ricardo Tormo. The official NASCAR series in Europe and the Spanish track will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Valencia NASCAR Fest on May 6-7 with a special edition of the traditional NASCAR GP Spain.



To celebrate the occasion, EuroNASCAR and Circuit Ricardo Tormo unveiled today a new event logo that will represent the 2023 Valencia NASCAR Fest and festive spirit the Spanish fans always bring to the track when the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series visits Valencia.



“It is a true honour for us to celebrate the 10th anniversary of this great partnership between Circuit Ricardo Tormo and the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series,” explained NWES President CEO Jerome Galpin. “The track is one of the best in Europe. It offers the highest standards of safety, top class facilities and a unique layout where race fans can watch all the track while seated in the grandstands. All this combined with an amazing crew and management, as well as a fantastic fan base makes Valencia a home run destination to kick-off the EuroNASCAR season! We can’t wait to start our engines and launch the 2023 NWES season at Circuit Ricardo Tormo!”



"It is fantastic to celebrate 10 years of NASCAR racing at Circuit Ricardo Tormo. We have lived great moments together and the fans value NASCAR Whelen Euro Series’ races very positively, so I hope these are the first 10 years of a much longer relationship", said Gabriel Berruga, Sports Director of the Circuit.



The logo is one of the many highlights the fans will find on May 6-7 at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo. Announced so far is also the presence in the weekend program of the F1 Academy, the brand new open-wheel series Formula 1 created to bring female drivers in the spotlight. More surprises will be announced in the weeks leading up to the event.



One of the most well revered tracks in NWES calendar, the Circuit Ricardo Tormo is the venue that hosted the most NASCAR Whelen Euro Series races – a total of 44 across two championships.



The first visit of the official European NASCAR series to the track took place in 2012, when Valencia played host to the Semi Final Round of the season. The NASCAR Whelen Euro Series returned to the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in 2014 with the first edition of the Valencia NASCAR Fest and since then, Valencia welcomed the series’ season opener seven times. But in 2020 the track also played host to a historic double-event featuring eight races to close the season and including the EuroNASCAR Finals.



Four-time EuroNASCAR champion Alon Day and three-time EuroNASCAR champion Ander Vilarino hold together the record for the most wins at Valencia with six race wins each. Day also won his third title at the Spanish track in 2020.



The 2023 Valencia NASCAR Fest will take place on May 6-7 and once again open the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season in spectacular fashion. Tickets are available at https://entradas. circuitvalencia.com/ circuitvalencia/es_ES/tickets.



Qualifying and all races from the NASCAR GP Spain will be broadcasted live on the EuroNASCAR Youtube Channel, on Motorsport.tv and many other TV services all over the world.

NWES PR