Storylines: USAC Sprints are Bound for The Burg on Saturday

It will have been exactly 50 days since we’ve last seen the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship in action.

It’s a week later than we would’ve like after last weekend’s washout, but this Saturday night, April 8, presents the long-awaited return of the series as the competition gears up for the 3/8-mile high banks of Indiana’s Lawrenceburg Speedway, culminating with a 30-lap, $5,000-to-win feature event.

While it’s the fifth time the USAC National Sprint Cars have been on track this season, technically, this Saturday’s race will mark round number three of the 2023 calendar with the opening two events in February at Volusia Speedway Park not paying points toward the championship while the two most recent displays at Bubba Raceway Park have thrusted four-time series champion Brady Bacon (Broken Arrow, Okla.) into the early point lead.

Here are six storylines to grab your attention heading into the weekend.

BACONATOR ON MOUNT RUSHMORE OF USAC SPRINT WINS

At Bubba Raceway Park, Bacon was greeted in victory lane by Jack Hewitt after Bacon passed “Dew-It” for fourth place on the all-time USAC National Sprint Car feature win list with his 47th career victory. In the process, that victory tied 2002 series champion Tracy Hines for third on the all-time win list.

Bacon nearly reached number 48 after leading 31 of the 35 laps before finishing as the runner-up behind Kyle Cummins on the final night at Bubba’s on February 18. With another victory Saturday at Lawrenceburg, Bacon would move himself into the top-three all-time in that regard, trailing only Dave Darland (62) and Tom Bigelow (52).

THE “WAIT” OFF THEIR SHOULDERS

While USAC Sprint Cars have had to endure a month-and-a-half wait to get back on track, several drivers and teams were able to get their season underway in local Indiana action at both Paragon Speedway and Lincoln Park Speedway while the western states have opened their doors to 2023 as well.

Logan Seavey (Sutter, Calif.) and the 2B Racing team scored a big win in mid-March during the No Way Out 40 at Paragon while C.J. Leary (Greenfield, Ind.) locked down the victory this past Sunday at Lincoln Park. On the AMSOIL USAC CRA Sprint Car scene, Justin Grant (Ione, Calif.) made the venture to California’s Perris Auto Speedway on March 18 to grab a Sokola Shootout triumph.

What’s one thing they all have in common outside of winning this season? They’ve all experienced multiple USAC feature winning performances at Lawrenceburg with Seavey taking both a midget and sprint win in 2021, Leary with sprint victories in 2017 and 2019 in addition to a track championship in 2013. Grant has won four USAC Sprint features at The Burg, including the first of his career in 2012, and is the winningest driver on the 3/8-mile configuration at the venue, which was renovated prior to the 2008 season.

I REPEAT – NOBODY REPEATS AT LAWRENCEBURG’S SPRING RACE

Justin Grant has experienced springtime success at Lawrenceburg, winning the USAC round in April of 2014. However, in 10 springtime USAC Sprint Car rounds at Lawrenceburg, there’s never been a repeat winner dating back to the track’s initial early season outing in 2006.

Among those who’ve won with the USAC Sprints at Lawrenceburg in the spring are Jon Stanbrough (2006), Levi Jones (2007), Josh Wise (2009), Jerry Coons Jr. (2010), Kevin Thomas Jr. (2013), Justin Grant (2014), Logan Jarrett (2015), Dave Darland (2016), Chris Windom (2017) and Brady Bacon (2021).

Thomas, Grant and Bacon, who possess a total of 12 Lawrenceburg USAC Sprint Car victories between them, will all be in the field on Saturday with expectations to obliterate this particular statistic to smithereens.

COMING INTO LAWRENCEBURG, BRINGING IN A COUPLE OF KEY WINS

Exiting Florida and February and entering the swing of the season starting Saturday at Lawrenceburg, USAC National Sprint Car racing has already seen four different winners emerge with Jake Swanson (Anaheim, Calif.), Daison Pursley (Locust Grove, Okla.), Brady Bacon and Kyle Cummins all tasting victory thus far.

Bacon has been the most consistent to this point with a 7th, 4th, 1st & 2nd in his four appearances this year. Cummins, meanwhile, experienced multiple engine woes in Florida early on with a 22nd followed by an absence the following night at Volusia due to the troubles. Cummins and the Rock Steady Racing team lived up to their moniker by rebounding with gusto by finishing 5th and 1st to close out Florida and head into Lawrenceburg where both he and Bacon have won at over the past two seasons.

A NEW BEGINNING STARTS NOW

A number of USAC National Sprint Car feature winners are off to less-than-ideal starts to their 2023 campaigns based on circumstances and misfortune down in Florida, but the odds of the magic 8-ball say, “Chances are Good” that a complete turnaround is in store starting Saturday at Lawrenceburg.

Kevin Thomas Jr. (11th), Jake Swanson (12th), Jason McDougal (14th), Daison Pursley (15th), Robert Ballou (17th) and Jadon Rogers (18th) all currently reside outside the top-10 of the USAC standings coming into the weekend, and all are primed to put a quality mark onto the performance chart this weekend.

Thomas owns five USAC Sprint main event wins at Lawrenceburg, second only to Dave Darland’s all-time record of seven. Ballou (Rocklin, Calif.) has been a USAC winner at Lawrenceburg, doing so back in 2011. Swanson and Rogers (Worthington, Ind.) have both been USAC Sprint Car fast qualifiers there in 2020 and 2021, respectively. McDougal (Broken Arrow, Okla.) and Pursley have each hit seventh in the running order at Lawrenceburg in their USAC careers, McDougal with the sprints in 2019 and Pursley with the midgets in 2021.

RACE #100 FOR USAC AT THE BURG

Lawrenceburg Speedway, which opened in 1950 and conducted its first USAC event in 1961 with A.J. Foyt winning a midget feature, will become the eighth track to have hosted 100 or more combined USAC Silver Crown, National Sprint Car and National Midget races.

Ohio’s Eldora Speedway (301) has hosted the most in this category followed by Indianapolis Raceway Park (267), Indiana’s Terre Haute Action Track (250), Indiana’s Winchester Speedway (196), Indiana’s Kokomo Speedway (162), California’s Ascot Park (140) and Indiana’s Salem Speedway (135).

Fifty-one different drivers have reached victory lane in a USAC National event at Lawrenceburg Speedway with USAC Triple Crown champion Dave Darland leading all drivers with seven, all of which have come in a sprint car.

RACE DETAILS

No less than nine past USAC National Sprint Car winners at Lawrenceburg are expected to be on hand Saturday, including Kevin Thomas Jr. (5), Justin Grant (4), Brady Bacon (3), C.J. Leary (2), Robert Ballou (1), Kyle Cummins (1), Thomas Meseraull (1), Logan Seavey (1) and Chase Stockon (1).

That group will face off against first-time Lawrenceburg winning hopefuls like 2022 USAC National Sprint Car Rookie of the Year Emerson Axsom (Franklin, Ind.), Matt Westfall (Pleasant Hill, Ohio), Mitchel Moles (Raisin City, Calif.), Jake Swanson, Carson Garrett (Littleton, Colo.), Jason McDougal, Daison Pursley, Jadon Rogers, Brandon Mattox (Terre Haute, Ind.) and many more.

This Saturday, April 8, marks the first Midwest appearance of the season for the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship at Dave & Kim Rudisell’s Lawrenceburg Speedway. The event presents the KOI Auto Parts Modifieds and Bessler's U Pull & Save Hornets.

Pits open at 3pm Eastern with the grandstands opening at 5pm and cars on track at 6pm with qualifying and racing to immediately follow. Adult general admission tickets are $30, kids 7-12 are $7, children 6 and under are free. Pit passes are $35 (all ages).

. If you’re unable to make it to the track, you may also watch this Saturday’s Lawrenceburg event LIVE on FloRacing at https://flosports.link/3Kdc2na

2023 USAC AMSOIL NATIONAL SPRINT CAR STAT LEADERS

Driver Point Leader: Brady Bacon

Entrant Point Leader: Dynamics, Inc. #69

Most Wins: 1-Brady Bacon & Kyle Cummins

Top Rookie in Points: 15th-Daison Pursley

Most Laps Led: 39-Brady Bacon

Most Top-Fives: 2-Brady Bacon, Kyle Cummins, Justin Grant & C.J. Leary

Most Top-Tens: 2-Emerson Axsom, Brady Bacon, Kyle Cummins, Justin Grant, C.J. Leary, Logan Seavey, Chase Stockon & Matt Westfall

Most Fast Qualifying Times: 1-Jason McDougal & Chase Stockon

Most Heat Race Wins: 1-Emerson Axsom, C.J. Leary, Thomas Meseraull, Mitchel Moles, Jadon Rogers & Matt Westfall

Most Feature Starts: 2-Joey Amantea, Emerson Axsom, Brady Bacon, Robert Ballou, Kyle Cummins, Carson Garrett, Justin Grant, Tom Harris, C.J. Leary, Brandon Mattox, Thomas Meseraull, Mitchel Moles, Daison Pursley, Jadon Rogers Logan Seavey, Brady Short, Chase Stockon, Jake Swanson, Kevin Thomas Jr. & Matt Westfall

Biggest Charge of the Year: Feb 16: Bubba Raceway Park – Robert Ballou (22nd to 10th)

2023 USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP DRIVER POINT STANDINGS: (TOP-10)

POS. PTS. DRIVER, HOMETOWN

1 152 Brady Bacon, Broken Arrow, Okla.

2 142 C.J. Leary, Greenfield, Ind.

3 140 Justin Grant, Ione, Calif.

4 139 Kyle Cummins, Princeton, Ind.

5 136 Emerson Axsom, Franklin, Ind.

6 116 Matt Westfall, Pleasant Hill, Ohio

7 116 Chase Stockon, Fort Branch, Ind.

8 103 Logan Seavey, Sutter, Calif.

9 102 Thomas Meseraull, San Jose, Calif.

10 94 Mitchel Moles, Raisin City, Calif.

(R) represents a USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car Rookie

2023 USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP ENTRANT POINT STANDINGS: (TOP-10)

POS. PTS. ENTRANT, TEAM LOCATION

1 152 Dynamics, Inc., Milford, Ohio (#69)

2 142 BGE Dougherty Motorsports, Evansville, Ind. (#15x)

3 140 TOPP Motorsports, Rochester, Ind. (#4)

4 139 Rock Steady Racing, Dupont, Ind. (#3R)

5 136 Clauson Marshall Racing, Fishers, Ind. (#47BC)

6 116 Ray Marshall Motorsports, Forest, Ohio (#33m)

7 116 KO Motorsports, Owensville, Ind. (#5s)

8 103 2B Racing, Marion, Ind. (#2B)

9 102 Chris Dyson Racing, Poughkeepsie, N.Y. (#20)

10 94 Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports, Gilbert, Ariz. (#19AZ)

2023 USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP ROOKIE DRIVER POINT STANDINGS: (TOP-10)

POS. PTS. DRIVER, HOMETOWN

1 76 Daison Pursley, Locust Grove, Okla.

2 58 Joey Amantea, Mount Pocono, Pa.

3 53 Tom Harris, Banbury, Oxfordshire, UK

4 20 Kevin Newton, Farmersburg, Ind.

2023 USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE & RESULTS

Feb 13: (SE) Volusia Speedway Park – Barberville, FL

WINNER: Jake Swanson (Team AZ Racing #21AZ)

Feb 14: (SE) Volusia Speedway Park – Barberville, FL

WINNER: Daison Pursley (KO Motorsports #5p)

Feb 16: Bubba Raceway Park - Ocala, FL

WINNER: Brady Bacon (Dynamics, Inc. #69)

Feb 18: Bubba Raceway Park - Ocala, FL

WINNER: Kyle Cummins (Rock Steady Racing #3R)

Apr 8: Lawrenceburg Speedway - Lawrenceburg, IN

Apr 14: Bloomington Speedway - Bloomington, IN

Apr 15: (MS) Tri-State Speedway - Haubstadt, IN

Apr 26: (AE) Texarkana 67 Speedway - Texarkana, AR

Apr 27: (AE) Rocket Raceway Park - Petty, TX

Apr 28: (AE) Devil's Bowl Speedway - Mesquite, TX

Apr 29: (AE) Devil's Bowl Speedway - Mesquite, TX

May 5: Eldora Speedway - Rossburg, OH

May 6: Eldora Speedway - Rossburg, OH

May 23: Terre Haute Action Track - Terre Haute, IN

May 25: Circle City Raceway - Indianapolis, IN

Jun 2: (MW) Knoxville Raceway - Knoxville, IA

Jun 3: (MW) Knoxville Raceway - Knoxville, IA

Jun 13: (E) Grandview Speedway - Bechtelsville, PA

Jun 14: (E) Bridgeport Motorsports Park - Swedesboro, NJ

Jun 15: (E) Big Diamond Speedway - Pottsville, PA

Jun 16: (E) Williams Grove Speedway - Mechanicsburg, PA

Jun 17: (E) Port Royal Speedway - Port Royal, PA

Jun 18: (A) Action Track USA - Kutztown, PA

Jun 24: Wilmot Raceway - Wilmot, WI

Jun 25: Angell Park Speedway - Sun Prairie, WI

Jun 30: (A) (MS) Lincoln Park Speedway - Putnamville, IN

Jul 1: (MS) Lincoln Park Speedway - Putnamville, IN

Jul 7: (A) Macon Speedway - Macon, IL

Jul 8: (A) Macon Speedway - Macon, IL

Jul 21: (I) Gas City I-69 Speedway - Gas City, IN

Jul 22: (I) Kokomo Speedway - Kokomo, IN

Jul 23: (I) Lawrenceburg Speedway - Lawrenceburg, IN

Jul 24: (I) Circle City Raceway - Indianapolis, IN

Jul 26: (I) Terre Haute Action Track - Terre Haute, IN

Jul 27: (I) Lincoln Park Speedway - Putnamville, IN

Jul 28: (I) Bloomington Speedway - Bloomington, IN

Jul 29: (I) Tri-State Speedway - Haubstadt, IN

Aug 24: Kokomo Speedway - Kokomo, IN

Aug 25: Kokomo Speedway - Kokomo, IN

Aug 26: Kokomo Speedway - Kokomo, IN

Sep 15: Circle City Raceway - Indianapolis, IN

Sep 16: (MS) Tri-State Speedway - Haubstadt, IN

Sep 21: Gas City I-69 Speedway - Gas City, IN

Sep 23: Eldora Speedway - Rossburg, OH

Oct 7: Lawrenceburg Speedway - Lawrenceburg, IN

Oct 27: (AE) Red Dirt Raceway - Meeker, OK

Oct 28: (AE) Red Dirt Raceway - Meeker, OK

(SE) represents a non-points, special event

(P) represents a program featuring practice only

(F) represents an event awarding feature points only

(MS) represents an event co-sanctioned by the Midwest Sprint Car Series

(AE) represents an event co-sanctioned by ASCS Elite Non-Wing

(MW) represents an event with the USAC Wholesale Batteries Midwest Wingless Association Sprint Cars

(E) represents an Eastern Storm event

(A) represents an event awarding appearance points only

(I) represents an Indiana Sprint Week event

2023 USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP STATISTICS

FEATURE WINS

1-Brady Bacon (Feb 16 at Bubba Raceway Park)

1-Kyle Cummins (Feb 18 at Bubba Raceway Park)

NON-POINTS SPECIAL EVENT WINS:

1-Daison Pursley (Feb 14 at Volusia Speedway Park)

1-Jake Swanson (Feb 13 at Volusia Speedway Park)

FEATURE LAPS LED

39-Brady Bacon

13-Emerson Axsom

9-C.J. Leary

4-Kyle Cummins

TOP-FIVE FEATURE FINISHES

2-Brady Bacon, Kyle Cummins, Justin Grant & C.J. Leary

1-Emerson Axsom & Jason McDougal

TOP-TEN FEATURE FINISHES

2-Emerson Axsom, Brady Bacon, Kyle Cummins, Justin Grant, C.J. Leary, Logan Seavey, Chase Stockon & Matt Westfall

1-Robert Ballou, Jason McDougal, Thomas Meseraull & Kevin Thomas Jr.

FAST QUALIFYING TIMES

1-Jason McDougal & Chase Stockon

HEAT RACE / QUALIFYING RACE WINS (Presented by Simpson Race Products, Competition Suspension Inc., Rod End Supply & T.J. Forged)

1-Emerson Axsom, C.J. Leary, Thomas Meseraull, Mitchel Moles, Jadon Rogers & Matt Westfall

SEMI WINS

1-Jadon Rogers & Kevin Thomas Jr.

FEATURE STARTS

2-Joey Amantea, Emerson Axsom, Brady Bacon, Robert Ballou, Kyle Cummins, Carson Garrett, Justin Grant, Tom Harris, C.J. Leary, Brandon Mattox, Thomas Meseraull, Mitchel Moles, Daison Pursley, Jadon Rogers Logan Seavey, Brady Short, Chase Stockon, Jake Swanson, Kevin Thomas Jr. & Matt Westfall

1- Steve Irwin, Hunter Maddox, Jason McDougal, Cameron Smith & Eddie Tafoya Jr.

2023 USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR FAST QUALIFIERS

Feb 16: Bubba Raceway Park – Jason McDougal

Feb 18: Bubba Raceway Park – Chase Stockon

HARD CHARGER OF THE RACE

Feb 16: Bubba Raceway Park – Robert Ballou (22nd to 10th)

Feb 18: Bubba Raceway Park – Kevin Thomas Jr. (16th to 9th)

DIRT DRAFT HOT LAPS FASTEST DRIVER

Feb 16: Bubba Raceway Park – Kyle Cummins

Feb 18: Bubba Raceway Park – Chase Stockon

ALL-TIME USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR STATS

ALL-TIME USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR DRIVER FEATURE WINS

1. [62 wins] Dave Darland

2. [52 wins] Tom Bigelow

3. [47 wins] Brady Bacon & Tracy Hines

5. [46 wins] Jack Hewitt

6. [45 wins] Larry Dickson

7. [42 wins] Pancho Carter

8. [41 wins] Bryan Clauson

9. [40 wins] Gary Bettenhausen

10. [39 wins] Kevin Thomas Jr.

11. [37 wins] Robert Ballou & Sheldon Kinser

13. [35 wins] Jon Stanbrough & Rich Vogler

15. [34 wins] Justin Grant

16. [32 wins] Rollie Beale

17. [31 wins] Tyler Courtney

18. [30 wins] Chris Windom

19. [28 wins] Don Branson, A.J. Foyt, Levi Jones & J.J. Yeley

23. [26 wins] Tony Elliott & Dave Steele

25. [25 wins] Steve Butler, Jay Drake & Parnelli Jones

28. [23 wins] Roger McCluskey

29. [22 wins] Rick Hood, Bubby Jones & Sammy Sessions

32. [21 wins] Greg Weld

33. [19 wins] C.J. Leary

34. [17 wins] Jerry Coons Jr., Jim Hurtubise & Bud Kaeding

37. [16 wins] Damion Gardner & Jud Larson

39. [15 wins] Kyle Cummins, Bobby East, Cory Kruseman & Brian Tyler

43. [14 wins] Billy Cassella, Lee Kunzman, Chase Stockon & Bruce Walkup

47. [13 wins] Steve Chassey

48. [12 wins] Eric Gordon

49. [11 wins] Daron Clayton, Elmer George, Tommy Hinnershitz & Greg Leffler

53. [10 wins] Thomas Meseraull, Eddie Sachs, Tony Stewart & Johnny Thomson

57. [9 wins] Mario Andretti, Pat O'Connor, Hunter Schuerenberg & Robbie Stanley

61. [8 wins] Mike Bliss, Chet Fillip, Johnny Rutherford, Joe Saldana & Logan Seavey

66. [7 wins] Kevin Doty, Darren Hagen, Kenny Irwin Jr., Doug Kalitta, Jim Keeker, Bobby Santos, Brady Short, Kevin Thomas, Bobby Unser & Josh Wise

76. [6 wins] Chad Boespflug, Kevin Briscoe, Shane Cottle, Jac Haudenschild, Jason McCord, Jan Opperman, Tom Sneva, George Snider & Dick Tobias

85. [5 wins] Larry Cannon, Dana Carter, Derek Davidson, Gene Lee Gibson, Jeff Gordon, Chuck Gurney, Shane Hmiel, Kevin Huntley, Frankie Kerr, Kelly Kinser, Eddie Leavitt, Jim Mahoney, Andy Michner, Johnny Parsons, Bill Puterbaugh, Tanner Thorson & Cole Whitt

102. [4 wins] Rob Chaney, Cary Faas, Jesse Hockett, Van Johnson, Steve Kinser, Michael Lewis, Ralph Liguori, Don Nordhorn, Lee Osborne, Red Riegel, Ken Schrader, Al Smith & Danny Smith

115. [3 wins] Chuck Amati, Sonny Ates, Emerson Axsom, Joe Barzda, Jeff Bloom, Mark Cassella, Jerry “Scratch” Daniels, Bob East, Bob Frey, Dickie Gaines, Wayne Hammond, Tray House, Kenny Jacobs, Tony Jones, Kyle Larson, Andy Linden, Charlie Masters, Mike Mosley, Larry Rice, Ron Shuman, Mitch Smith & Doug Wolfgang

137. [2 wins] Chad Boat, Marvin Carman, Ed Carpenter, Brad Doty, Ed Elisian, Nic Faas, Cy Fairchild, Brad Fox, Arnie Knepper, Danny Lasoski, Mack McClellan, Jason McDougal, James McElreath, Lealand McSpadden, Jim McWithey, Danny Milburn, Mitchel Moles, Mat Neely, Ryan Newman, Fred “Jiggs” Peters, Jerry Poland, Casey Riggs, Bill Rose, Mickey Shaw, Terry Shepherd, Dean Shirley, Jake Swanson, Brad Sweet, Bob Sweikert, Kevin Swindell, Sammy Swindell, Mike Spencer, Bud Tingelstad, Billy Vukovich, Mike Ward & Carl Williams

173. [1 win] Donnie Adams, A.J. Anderson, Brad Armstrong, Tony Armstrong, Tommy Astone, Dick Atkins, Brent Beauchamp, Ryan Bernal, Jeff Bland Jr., Stan Bowman, Alan Brown, Karl Busson, Johnny Capels, David Cardey, Bob Cicconi, Henry Clarke, Troy Cline, Duke Cook, Mel Cornett, Allen Crowe, Billy Engelhart, Cotton Farmer, Aaron Farney, Gary Fedewa, Blake Fitzpatrick, Pat Flaherty, Joe Gaerte, Russ Gamester, Rickie Gaunt, Brian Gerster, Todd Gibson, Ron Gregory, Richard Griffin, Garrett Hansen, Jerry Hansen, Jim Hemmings, Josh Hodges, Bob Hogle, Jackie Howerton, Chuck Hulse, Logan Jarrett, Marc Jessup, Gordon Johncock, Chet Johnson, Page Jones, Bob Kinser, Mike Kirby, Fred Linder, Steve Long, Hank Lower, Brett Mann, Bobby Marshman, Larry Martin, Mike Martin, Brad Marvel, Justin Marvel, Rusty McClure, Bob McCoy, Jim McElreath, Charlie Musselman, Bobby Olivero, Jim Packard, Gary Patterson, Billy Pauch, Dave Peperak, Aaron Pierce, Paul Pitzer, Terry Pletch, Billy Puterbaugh Jr., Bud Randall, Byron Reed, Boston Reid, Rodney Ritter Jr., Brody Roa, David Roahrig, Jadon Rogers, Stephen Schnapf, Carson Short, Billy Shuman, Jimmy Sills, Smokey Snellbaker, Wib Spalding, Greg Staab, Randy Standridge, Ron Standridge, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Kody Swanson, Tanner Swanson, Mike Sweeney, Jeff Swindell, Clark Templeman, Tyler Thomas, Bill Tyler, Rick Ungar, Lennie Waldo, Tyler Walker, Scotty Weir, Kenny Weld, Bob Wente, Matt Westfall, Chuck Weyant, Johnny White, Rip Williams, Jacob Wilson & Eddie Wirth

ALL-TIME USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR FAST QUALIFYING TIMES (1956-PRESENT)

1. (65) Tom Bigelow

2. (62) Dave Darland

3. (60) Tracy Hines

4. (44) Brady Bacon

5. (41) C.J. Leary

6. (39) Levi Jones

7. (37) Larry Dickson

8. (36) Bryan Clauson

9. (35) Kevin Thomas Jr. & Rich Vogler

11. (32) Chase Stockon

12. (31) Sheldon Kinser

13. (30) Pancho Carter & Justin Grant

15. (29) Don Branson

16. (27) Dave Steele

17. (26) Jay Drake

18. (24) Gary Bettenhausen & J.J. Yeley

20. (23) Jon Stanbrough

21. (22) Steve Butler

22. (21) A.J. Foyt

23. (20) Jerry Coons Jr., Tony Elliott & Roger McCluskey

26. (19) Greg Weld

27. (18) Parnelli Jones

28. (16) Rollie Beale, Jack Hewitt & Doug Kalitta

31. (15) Kenny Irwin Jr., Sammy Sessions & Brian Tyler

34. (14) Billy Cassella, Tyler Courtney & Damion Gardner

37. (13) Bobby East & Bruce Walkup

39. (12) Steve Chassey, Elmer George, Rick Hood, Jud Larson, Bill Puterbaugh, Joe Saldana & Chris Windom

46. (11) Jim McWithey & George Snider

48. (10) Sonny Ates, Kyle Cummins & Jim Hurtubise

51. (9) Robert Ballou, Eddie Leavitt, Thomas Meseraull, Johnny Rutherford & Josh Wise

56. (8) Bubby Jones, Kelly Kinser, Mitchel Moles, Pat O’Connor & Hunter Schuerenberg

61. (7) Marvin Carman, Mark Cassella, Shane Cottle, Cary Faas, Bud Kaeding, Jim Keeker, Cory Kruseman, Lee Kunzman, Johnny Parsons, Larry Rice, Eddie Sachs, Carson Short, Mike Spencer, Jake Swanson, Johnny Thomson, Tanner Thorson, Bud Tingelstad & Bobby Unser

79. (6) Mike Bliss, Daron Clayton, Derek Davidson, Eric Gordon, Richard Griffin, Jac Haudenschild, Tray House, James McElreath, Ken Schrader & Logan Seavey

89. (5) Chad Boespflug, Cy Fairchild, Blake Fitzpatrick, Bob Frey, Tommy Hinnershitz, Andy Michner, Jan Opperman, Boston Reid, Tom Sneva, Robbie Stanley & Kevin Thomas

100. (4) Jeff Bloom, Kevin Briscoe, Timmy Buckwalter, Billy Engelhart, Chet Fillip, Darren Hagen, Chuck Hulse, Kenny Jacobs, Van Johnson, Ralph Liguori, Jim McElreath, Don Nordhorn, Dave Peperak, Billy Puterbaugh Jr., Joey Saldana, Terry Shepherd, Ron Shuman, Mitch Smith, Brad Sweet & Bob Wente

120. (3) Tommy Astone, Emerson Axsom, Brent Beauchamp, Dave Blaney, Karl Busson, Kevin Doty, Brian Gerster, Todd Gibson, Jeff Gordon, Gary Gray, John Heydenreich, Gordon Johncock, Greg Leffler, Andy Linden, Steve Long, Larry Martin, Justin Marvel, Jason McCord, Larry Moore, Mat Neely, Ryan Newman, Lee Osborne, Brandon Petty, Jerry Poland, Bob Pratt, Jadon Rogers, Brady Short, Danny Smith, Tony Stewart, Dean Thompson, Dick Tobias, Scotty Weir, Cole Whitt & John Wolfe

154. (2) Jarett Andretti, Mario Andretti, Chad Boat, Keith Bloom Jr., Chuck Booth, Don Brown, Duke Cook, Allen Crowe, Nic Faas, Larry Gates, Gene Lee Gibson, Bobby Grim, Coleman Gulick, Dave Hanna, Darl Harrison, Shane Hmiel, Josh Hodges, Marc Jessup, Brad Marvel, Jason McDougal, Max McGhee, Kevin Miller, Dustin Morgan, Charlie Musselman, Brad Noffsinger, Gary Patterson, Fred “Jiggs” Peters, Byron Reed, Jerry Richert, Dave Roahrig, Jimmy Sills, Al Smith, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Greg Stephens, Stevie Sussex, Kody Swanson, Tanner Swanson, Tyler Thomas, Bob Veith, Jerry Weeks, Johnny White, Carl Williams & Jacob Wilson

197. (1) Pat Abold, Donnie Adams, Bobby Adamson, Mark Alderson, Chuck Amati, Chuck Arnold, Dick Atkins, Terry Babb, Joe Barzda, Ryan Bernal, Nick Bilbee, Lee Brewer Jr., Bill Brown, Dale Burton, Gary Cameron, Larry Cannon, Billy Cantrell, Dana Carter, Rob Chaney, Bob Cicconi, Bob Cleberg, Leon Clum, Peter Cozzolino, Briggs Danner, Don Davis, Doc Dawson, Brad Doty, Steven Drevicki, Rex Easton, Al “Cotton” Farmer, Dave Feese, Braylon Fitzpatrick, Brad Fox, Brayden Fox, Jared Fox, Joe Gaerte, Harry Garrett, Rickie Gaunt, Chuck Gurney, Norm Hall, Jerry Hansen, Brian Hayden, Jonathan Hendrick, Hank Henry, Tyler Hewitt, Ted Hines, Jesse Hockett, Bob Hogle, Danny Holtsclaw, Kevin Huntley, Gary Irvin, Mike Johnson, Dee Jones, Page Jones, Todd Kane, Ray Kenens Jr., Joey Kerr, Russ Klar, Buddy Kofoid, Rich Leavell, Jason Leffler, Michael Lewis, John Logan, Ed Lynch Jr., Critter Malone, Louie Mann, Mike Mann, Charlie Masters, Rusty McClure, Nick McCormick, Wes McIntyre, Bob McLean, Blake Miller, Jerry Miller Jr., Ron Milton, Hal Minyard, Matt Mitchell, Warren Mockler, Mike Mosley, Mike Murgoitio, Aaron Pierce, Paul Pitzer, Gary Ponzini, Ande Possman, Roger Rager, Davey Ray, Rex Records, Jerry Richert Jr., Red Riegel, Travis Rilat, Manny Rockhold, Hank Rogers, Bill Rose, Joe Roush, Jerry Russell, Bobby Santos, Don Schilling, John Sernett, Neil Shepherd, Jeremy Sherman, Dean Shirley, Eric Shively, Randy Smith, Wib Spalding, Ned Spath, Greg Staab, Steve Stapp, Richard Summers, Bob Sweikert, Jeff Swindell, Kevin Swindell, Sammy Swindell, Tom Tepe, Leon Thickstun, Ryan Thomas, Richard Vander Weerd, Jonathan Vennard, Billy Vukovich, Billy Vukovich III, Lennie Waldo, Buster Warke, Gus Wasson, Shawn Westerfeld, Chuck Weyant, Tony Weyant, Austin Williams, Rip Williams, Eddie Wirth & Mitch Wissmiller

ALL-TIME USAC SPRINT CAR DRIVER CHAMPIONS:

1956: Pat O'Connor (Midwest) & Tommy Hinnershitz (Eastern), 1957: Elmer George (Midwest) & Bill Randall (Eastern), 1958: Eddie Sachs (Midwest) & Johnny Thomson (Eastern), 1959: Don Branson (Midwest) & Tommy Hinnershitz (Eastern), 1960: Parnelli Jones (Midwest) & A.J. Foyt (Eastern), 1961: Parnelli Jones, 1962: Parnelli Jones, 1963: Roger McCluskey, 1964: Don Branson, 1965: Johnny Rutherford, 1966: Roger McCluskey, 1967: Greg Weld, 1968: Larry Dickson, 1969: Gary Bettenhausen, 1970: Larry Dickson, 1971: Gary Bettenhausen, 1972: Sam Sessions, 1973: Rollie Beale, 1974: Pancho Carter, 1975: Larry Dickson, 1976: Pancho Carter, 1977: Sheldon Kinser, 1978: Tom Bigelow, 1979: Greg Leffler, 1980: Rich Vogler, 1981: Sheldon Kinser, 1982: Sheldon Kinser, 1983: Ken Schrader, 1984: Rick Hood, 1985: Rick Hood, 1986: Steve Butler, 1987: Steve Butler, 1988: Steve Butler, 1989: Rich Vogler, 1990: Steve Butler, 1991: Robbie Stanley, 1992: Robbie Stanley, 1993: Robbie Stanley, 1994: Doug Kalitta, 1995: Tony Stewart, 1996: Brian Tyler, 1997: Brian Tyler, 1998: Tony Elliott, 1999: Dave Darland, 2000: Tony Elliott, 2001: J.J. Yeley, 2002: Tracy Hines, 2003: J.J. Yeley, 2004: Jay Drake, 2005: Levi Jones, 2006: Josh Wise, 2007: Levi Jones, 2008: Jerry Coons Jr., 2009: Levi Jones, 2010: Levi Jones (Dirt) & Shane Hmiel (Pavement), 2011: Levi Jones (Dirt) & Bobby Santos (Pavement), 2012: Bryan Clauson, 2013: Bryan Clauson, 2014: Brady Bacon, 2015: Robert Ballou, 2016: Brady Bacon, 2017: Chris Windom, 2018: Tyler Courtney, 2019: C.J. Leary, 2020: Brady Bacon, 2021: Brady Bacon, 2022: Justin Grant

ALL-TIME USAC SPRINT ENTRANT CHAMPIONS:

1961: Sterling Plumbing & Heating, 1962: Bruce Homeyer, 1963: Bruce Homeyer, 1964: Jud Phillips, 1965: Jack Colvin, 1966: Anderson Products, 1967: Rufus Gray, 1968: Ray Smith, 1969: Willie Davis, 1970: Kenny Lay, 1971: Willie Davis, 1972: Mauri Amerling, 1973: R-B Racing Associates, 1974: Conger & Stapp Racing, 1975: Ernie Ensign, 1976: Steve Stapp Racing, 1977: Sherman Armstrong, 1978: Sherman Armstrong, 1979: Lloyd Weaver, 1980: Gohr Distributing Co., 1981: Ben Leyba, 1982: Ben Leyba, 1983: Damon Fortune, 1984: Damon Fortune, 1985: Damon Fortune, 1986: Phil Poor, 1987: Jeff Stoops, 1988: Jeff Stoops, 1989: Dynamics, Inc., 1990: Johnny Vance Racing Team, Inc., 1991: Ron Stanley, 1992: Dynamics, Inc., 1993: Dynamics, Inc., 1994: Utopia Services, Inc., 1995: Niebel Engines, Inc., 1996: Dynamics, Inc., 1997: Dynamics, Inc., 1998: Vance/Walker Racing, 1999: Dynamics, Inc., 2000: Walker/Lamers Racing, 2001: Walker/Gratton Racing, 2002: Dynamics, Inc., 2003: Tony Stewart Racing, 2004: Dynamics, Inc., 2005: 2B Racing, 2006: Tony Stewart Racing, 2007: Tony Stewart Racing, 2008: Dynamics, Inc., 2009: Tony Stewart Racing, 2010: Tony Stewart Racing, 2011: Tony Stewart Racing, 2012: CTR/BCI/Curb-Agajanian, 2013: Tony Stewart Racing/Curb-Agajanian, 2014: Dynamics, Inc., 2015: Robert Ballou, 2016: Dynamics, Inc., 2017: Baldwin Brothers Racing, 2018: Clauson/Marshall/Newman Racing, 2019: Reinbold/Underwood Motorsports, 2020: Dynamics, Inc., 2021: Dynamics, Inc., 2022: TOPP Motorsports

ALL-TIME USAC SPRINT CAR ROOKIES OF THE YEAR

1971: Darl Harrison, 1972: Billy Cassella, 1973: Rich Leavell, 1974: Lee Osborne, 1975: Marvin Carman, 1976: Roger Rager, 1977: Eddie Leavitt, 1978: Tim Richmond, 1979: Jerry Carman, 1980: Frank Riddle, 1981: Steve Long & Johnny Coogan, 1982: Danny Milburn, 1983: Dean Shirley, 1984: Jerry Russell, 1985: Terry Shepherd, 1986: Kenny Jacobs, 1987: Rick Ungar, 1988: Dean Jacobs, 1989: Eric Gordon, 1990: Rick Howerton, 1991: Tony Stewart, 1992: Gary Cameron II, 1993: Kenny Irwin Jr., 1994: Bobby Smith, 1995: Mark Cassella, 1996: Gus Wasson, 1997: J.J. Yeley, 1998: Tracy Hines, 1999: Ryan Newman, 2000: Bud Kaeding, 2001: Ed Carpenter, 2002: Boston Reid, 2003: Michael Lewis & Mat Neely, 2004: Josh Ford & Josh Wise, 2005: Darren Hagen, 2006: Scotty Weir, 2007: Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 2008: Chad Boat, 2009: Henry Clarke, 2010: Justin Grant, 2011: Coleman Gulick, 2012: C.J. Leary, 2013: Tyler Courtney, 2014: Jarett Andretti, 2015: Aaron Farney, 2016: Isaac Chapple, 2017: Stevie Sussex, 2018: Timmy Buckwalter & Logan Seavey, 2019: Dustin Clark, 2020: Jadon Rogers, 2021: Tanner Thorson, 2022: Emerson Axsom

