2023 Camaro Ss Convertibles Unveiled as Indianapolis 500 Festival Event Cars

Fifty identical 2023 Chevrolet Camaro SS convertibles were staged on the main straightaway April 3 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in a sign the return of the Month of May soon approaches.

A longtime tradition, the “Festival Event Cars” have reminded Indianapolis-area residents of the upcoming Indianapolis 500 since the 1960s. As the unique fleet of Camaros is driven around Central Indiana, they once again will turn heads and remind everyone “This is May.”

Presenting the cars were J. Douglas Boles, IMS president; Pat Merna, 500 Festival vice president strategic partnerships; Sarah Fisher, 500 Festival board chair and Mike Quinn, Chevrolet Indianapolis district sales manager.

The Festival Event Cars are a unique option code based off the 2023 Chevrolet Camaro SS convertible and are powered by a 6.2-liter small block V-8, which offers 455 horsepower and 455 pound-feet of torque.

The exterior of the car features Sharkskin Metallic exterior paint with special graphics from Chevrolet’s Performance Design Studio representing the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge. The car also features an Ash Gray leather interior, a power-folding convertible top that can be lowered while driving at speeds up to 30 mph, Brembo front and rear performance brakes and 20-inch aluminum wheels.

“These Camaro convertibles are a symbol of the shared passion Chevrolet, INDYCAR and the 500 Festival board have for the Indianapolis 500,” Quinn said. “Living and working in Central Indiana, seeing these Camaros on the road always reminds me we’re one step closer to May.”

The 107th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge is scheduled for Sunday, May 28, 2023. Visit IMS.com for tickets and more information on all Month of May events and activities at IMS.

GM PR