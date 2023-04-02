Chevrolet Indycar at Texas: Josef Newgarden Puts Chevrolet in Victory Laneat Texas Motor Speedway

Third Texas Motor Speedway victory for Newgarden

Led 123 of 250 lap race

Newgarden has 26 career NTT INDYCAR Series victories-all in a Chevrolet powered Team Penske car

Win is the 8th at Texas for the Chevrolet 2.2 liter V6 since 2012

JOSEF NEWGARDEN, NO. 2 PPG TEAM PENSKE CHEVROLET, WINNER:

TALK ABOUT THAT FINAL RESTART WITH PATO O’WARD WITH 12 TO GO

“I am just so happy to be here for PPG and Team Penske and it was a group effort this weekend. Pato gave me all the respect in the world when he was racing next to me and it was hard, it was hard to race those guys. I think (Alex) Palou was super strong too and there were no gimmies, it was just packed up today. It was very difficult to get away. There were parts where we were really good, parts where we were weaker and when we needed to be good, the car was there at the end. So proud of this team. After St. Pete I was kind of rethinking everything and thinking, ‘can we do this again’. But I am so happy to be here and want to thank Team Chevy for all their support and to PPG obviously. Given the title here, its just a big day for everybody.”

WHEN PATO TOOK OFF AND THERE WERE JUST TWO CARS ON THE LEAD LAP, WERE THINKING NO WAY THIS WAS GOING TO HAPPEN TODAY?

“I knew I needed something to catch back up. Because that stint where he got by me, and ripped a gap, that was my worst stint. I think we went the wrong way with our adjustments, which was my decision. I was the one asking for it and then I wanted to reverse it. But like I said, when we needed the car at the end, it was absolutely there. So, I was worried if we didn’t get help to catch back up that he may run away with it and we lost our chance. But they gave us another chance again and we took it.

GM PR