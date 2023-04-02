‘No give me’s’, Newgarden wins second straight race in the Lone Star State

Even with only two cars on the lead lap, IndyCar at Texas Motor Speedway proves that they produce great racing on 1.5 mile tracks. After leading 123 laps of the 250, Josef Newgarden in the No. 2 Chevy for Team Penske scored his second straight win at Texas Motor Speedway.

“It was a group effort this weekend,” stated Newgarden in victory lane. “Pato (O’Ward) gave me the most respect in the world there. It was just really hard to fight them guys there. There were no give me’s today. It was very difficult to get away from the other drivers. After what happened at St. Pete, I was rethinking everything. I’m just so happy to get this done for Team Penske.”

Pato O’Ward looked to have had this race in the b ag during the middle portion of the 250 laps, when he lapped up to third place leaving him and Newgarden on the lead lap. After a couple of late cautions that lead to a restart with 12 to go, he, Newgarden, and No. 10 Alex Palou battled it out for the win. Unfortunately with two laps to go, Romain Grosjean spun and went into the wall just entering the backstretch, bringing out the yellow flag and ending the race while Newgarden was in the lead.

O’Ward spoke with NBC Sports after the race and said, “It’s been a hell of a start to the year. The guys gave me an absolute rocketship. It’s been an absolute joy to drive this Arrow McLaren Chevrolet. We’ve had two straight second place finishes to start off the year, but we’re still looking for that win. This is a great start for getting a championship, and that's what we needed.”

This was the first of five oval races on the 17 race schedule of the 2023 NTT IndyCar Series, with the next oval race being the 107th Indianapolis 500 on Memorial Day weekend. When asked if IndyCar should add more ovals, Palou and O’Ward had their thoughts.

“I think the ones we have on the schedule do a great job,” stated Palou. “I don’t know if we should add more to the schedule.” O’Ward stated, “I haven’t had the opportunity to race at Richmond or Milwaukee, but I have seen that it provides great racing. I would love for the schedule to be longer than it is.”

Eight guys led at least one lap in the 2023 running of the PPG 375, after 27 lead changes (most since the 2001 Texas race with 33). Here are the leaders/laps led count of the race.

No. 2 Josef Newgarden: 123 laps

No. 5 Pato O’Ward: 91 laps

No. 10 Alex Palou: 22 laps

No. 26 Colton Herta: 4 laps

No. 6 Felix Rosenquist: 4 laps

No. 9 Scott Dixon: 3 laps

No. 28 Romain Grosjean: 2 laps

No. 51 Sting Ray Robb: 1 lap

Here are the top 10 finishers of the PPG 375

1st: No. 2 Josef Newgarden

2nd: No. 5 Pato O’Ward

3rd: No. 10 Alex Palou

4th: No. 18 David Malukas

5th: No. 9 Scott Dixon

6th: No. 3 Scott McLaughin

7th: No. 26 Colton Herta

8th: No. 8 Marcus Ericsson

9th: No. 77 Callum Illott

10th: No. 06 Helio Castroneves

In two weeks on April 16th, the NTT IndyCar Series will take on the Long Beach Grand Prix in Long Beach, Calif.