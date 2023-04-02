Reif Snags First Top-Five Finish of Season at Irwindale

Tanner Reif drove the Bill McAnally Racing No. 16 NAPA Auto Care Chevrolet SS to a top-five finish in the West Coast Stock Car Motorsports Hall of Fame 150 at Irwindale Speedway on Saturday night. The 17-year-old from Las Vegas, Nevada was making his second start since joining BMR at the beginning of the season.

Reif, who was seventh in practice earlier in the day, stepped it up in qualifying to secure the fifth starting spot on the grid. In the early laps of the race, he ran sixth – before settling in to the eighth spot for a majority of the event.

The action didn’t slow down in the first 90 laps, as the race went caution-free. The battle among the leaders heated up following back-to-back yellow flags. Reif took advantage of two subsequent cautions to gain positions and move ahead. He was up to sixth when the final yellow came out on Lap 126 and charged ahead to finish fifth.

Saturday’s ARCA West race was part of a big night of racing before a packed crowd of fans at the popular Southern California half-mile oval.

Tanner Reif Quote:

“We were a little off tonight, but we still managed a top five. It’s a step in the right direction, so we’ll go back to work and try to improve on our package before we head to Kern in a couple weeks. Thanks to my NAPA guys for all their hard work this weekend .”