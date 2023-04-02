Monday, Apr 03

Barrett-Jackson to Auction Historic First Retail Production Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray 3LZ for Charity at 2023 Palm Beach Auction, April 13-15

Racing News
Sunday, Apr 02 77
Barrett-Jackson to Auction Historic First Retail Production Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray 3LZ for Charity at 2023 Palm Beach Auction, April 13-15

 Barrett-Jackson, The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions, will auction the first retail production of Chevrolet’s first electrified, all-wheel drive Corvette during its 2023 Palm Beach Auction, April 13-15. The 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray 3LZ VIN 001 will be auctioned with 100 percent of the hammer price to benefit DonorsChoose, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to make it easy for anyone to help a teacher in need and to move our nation closer to where students in every community may have the tools and experiences needed for a great education.

Corvette E-Ray rear 3/4“Barrett-Jackson has a long history of auctioning VIN 001 vehicles with partners like General Motors in an effort to support critically important charitable initiatives, and we’re proud to be able to do this once again with such an iconic vehicle,” said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “This is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own the very first electrified, all-wheel-drive version of ‘America’s Sports Car.’ It’s a major moment in automotive history and an amazing opportunity to provide much needed support to our selfless educators as well strengthen the education of our nation’s youth.”

The first retail production 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray 3LZ VIN 001 is powered by a 6.2-liter LT2 small block V8 backed by an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, with a front-mounted electric motor that powers the front wheels via a 1.9 kWh battery pack. In total, the Corvette E-Ray produces a combined 655 horsepower. Not only does eAWD increase all‑season capability, but the intelligent controls also dynamically adjust in real time to provide front-axle assist for stability and balance. Electrification enhances the drive experience, making the E-Ray a sure-footed Grand Tourer with the quickest 0-60 and quarter-mile times in Corvette history. The E-Ray is equipped with standard all-season tires, Magnetic Selective Ride Control and standard carbon ceramic brakes.

One-hundred percent of the hammer price of this iconic vehicle will benefit DonorsChoose. Making it easy for anyone to help a classroom in need, DonorsChoose allows public school teachers from every corner of America to create classroom project requests, and donors may give any amount to the project that inspires them. DonorsChoose has been supporting teachers and students since 2000, helping fund more than 2.55 million projects and raising more than $1.43 billion nationwide.

Corvette E-Ray interior“In 2022, we had the privilege of auctioning the first retail productions of the highly anticipated 2023 Z06 coupe and convertible models for charity in Scottsdale and Palm Beach,” said Steve Davis, president of Barrett-Jackson. “Each of those sales on the Barrett-Jackson auction block were iconic moments in Barrett-Jackson’s charitable history, and I can’t wait to see the excitement in the arena that this groundbreaking E-Ray will surely bring.”

Barrett-Jackson made history in January of this year by surpassing the $150 million milestone in total dollars raised for charity over the years. To date, the company has raised nearly $152 million and will continue to advance its charitable giving in Palm Beach with the sale of multiple charity vehicles, including this first retail production 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray 3LZ VIN 001.

Those interested in registering to bid on this piece of American automotive history, as well as the entire 2023 Palm Beach Auction docket may do so here.

To purchase tickets and VIP packages to the event, click here. Join Barrett-Jackson’s online conversation on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube #BarrettJackson.

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Brothers Justin & Josh Hill Make Historic Top-10 Finish in Detroit Supercross 450 Main Event Piastri has been the most impressive rookie and he'll make it hard for Lando, says Emerson Fittipaldi »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway more than 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.