Topo Chico Mineral Water Continues Motorsport Splash with Patricio O’Ward in NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Patricio O’Ward will partner with Topo Chico Mineral Water as a personal sponsor for the 2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES. Sporting the Mineral Water’s traditional bright yellow logo from atop his Arai helmet since 2019, Topo Chico has become a staple of the onboard footage seen on the nationwide broadcast of the premiere American open-wheel championship.

 

O’Ward and Topo Chico Mineral Water are bound by their heritage and their birthplace of Monterrey, MX. Their relationship began in 2016 in the INDYCAR junior series formally known as Pro Mazda, and the 2016 Formula 4 NACAM Championship. They were also personal sponsors in the 2017 IMSA Prototype Challenge and O’Ward’s 2018 INDYCAR debut in Sonoma.

 

After years of victories, pole positions, and fastest laps together, they look forward to having another podium-studded season. O’Ward has the best finish ever by a Mexican driver and has his sights set on becoming the first to ever win an Indianapolis 500 or the overall NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship.

 

Next up, O’Ward will be running his home race, the PPG 375 at Texas Motor Speedway. The race will display the country’s best open-wheel drivers compete side-by-side at more than 200 mph on the 1.5-mile oval. Broadcast coverage goes live at noon ET Sunday, April 2 on NBC, Peacock and the INDYCAR Radio Network.

 

Topo Chico Mineral Water General Manager Gerardo Galvan:

“Topo Chico Mineral Water’s relationship with Pato O'Ward goes back many years, and it has always been a very successful relationship. Pato is a born winner and is originally from Monterrey, as is Topo Chico Mineral Water. We are very proud of his career, which never ceases to amaze us day after day, race after race and the best is yet to be written.”

 

Patricio O’Ward - Driver of the No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet:

“I go way back with Topo Chico! It’s great to have such a recognizable brand on board and to see just how much their company has grown both in Mexico and the United States since we first got started together. I’m confident we will secure many more podiums together in the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet this season.”

 

