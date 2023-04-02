Monday, Apr 03

The Most Anticipated Electric Vehicles of 2023: According to user searches

As many of my listeners, and some readers know, I have been waiting for my 2023 Ford Maverick for what seems like an eternity. In reality, it has been more than a year since my wife and I first started researching the hybrid model of Ford's newest pickup. Now that it has been built and shipped from the factory in Hermosillo, Mexico, the real fun starts. But, how many of you are considering the move from traditional internal combustion to hybrid, or even full electric? If the online polls are correct, I'd say more than a few!

  • New study reveals that the Tesla Cybertruck is the most widely searched electric vehicle set to debut in 2023, with a total of 1,854,710 searches

  • The Cybertruck's search volume was found to be eight times higher than that of the equally iconic Mercede's EQS SUV, which received only 231,510 monthly searches and secured the second place in the list

  • Despite the DeLorean Alpha being the electric successor to the iconic car featured in the "Back to the Future" trilogy, ranks at the bottom of the list with a search volume of only 14,700

A study conducted by automotive industry experts at Rerev involved gathering and analyzing Google search data of the most anticipated electric cars over the past 2 months. Google search data revealed Tesla Cybertruck as the most awaited out of them all especially after Elon Musk’s recent video on his Twitter showcasing the Cybertruck at Tesla Engineering Headquarters.

Within less than 24 hours, the video received 27.2 million views, 10.3 thousand retweets, and 157.3 thousand likes and has led to an increase in the global search volume for "Tesla Cybertruck" over the past two days

In response to this rising trend in searches, Rerev conducted a deeper analysis to find which  are the most anticipated cars to be released in 2023 based on google search volume over the past two months.

How do you feel about the move towards a fully electric fleet? How will it effect the future of auto racing? These and other questions will be addressed here, as well as on Speedway Digest Thursday Night Thunder. Be sure to tune in!

