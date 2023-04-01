Saturday, Apr 01

Rosenquist on pole for Texas

Racing News
Saturday, Apr 01 16
Rosenquist on pole for Texas

Felix Rosenquist (No. 6 Arrow McLaren) set down two great laps at the 1.5 mile Texas Motor Speedway, averaging a speed of 220.264 mph, landing him the number one spot for Sunday’s PPG 375, with Chip Ganassi’s Scott Dixon starting in second. Scott McLaughlin (No. 6), who was fastest in the first practice session, was only able to qualify 18th, the last of the three Team Penske Chevrolet’s (Newgarden in fourth, Power in eighth). Rosenquist was the only IndyCar driver to reach the 220’s mph speed range on Saturday afternoon in qualifying, but he has a chance to make his fast Chevrolet even better, as IndyCar will have another practice session later this afternoon.

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« McLaughlin fastest in first practice Rosenqvist Powers to Another NTT P1 Award at Texas »
Kaleb Vestal

Latest from Kaleb Vestal

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.