Rosenquist on pole for Texas

Felix Rosenquist (No. 6 Arrow McLaren) set down two great laps at the 1.5 mile Texas Motor Speedway, averaging a speed of 220.264 mph, landing him the number one spot for Sunday’s PPG 375, with Chip Ganassi’s Scott Dixon starting in second. Scott McLaughlin (No. 6), who was fastest in the first practice session, was only able to qualify 18th, the last of the three Team Penske Chevrolet’s (Newgarden in fourth, Power in eighth). Rosenquist was the only IndyCar driver to reach the 220’s mph speed range on Saturday afternoon in qualifying, but he has a chance to make his fast Chevrolet even better, as IndyCar will have another practice session later this afternoon.