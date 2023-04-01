Eddie Tafoya Jr. Returns to Mohave Valley Raceway Saturday

When Eddie Tafoya Jr. returns to the Mojave Valley Raceway on Saturday night for round #4 of the USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series, he will be visiting a track where he had good results during the 2023 racing season. The event is a late ad to his schedule before heading to Texas, and Ohio later in the month.

In 2022, Tafoya, 25 of Chino Hills, California, contested both USAC/CRA races on the banked 1/3 mile Arizona clay oval during the year. Both times the friendly driver finished in the top 10. He scored a third at the track that is minutes away from the Arizona/California border a year ago this month and placed eighth there in October. The third-place finish was his second-best outing with USAC/CRA in 2022. It was only bettered by his second-place finish at another Arizona track, the Cocopah Speedway, on January 29th.

“The first race there we got third,” Tafoya explained during an interview last week. “We were right on the leader and the second-place car and we were battling with them. I like that racetrack and it is fun. It was definitely different both times we went there. The first time it was pretty locked down on the bottom. The second time it was a bit slicker and you could move around. We will just have to see how it works out. I don’t know how the weather has been (there) lately. We will have to see.”

Tafoya’s only action in the USAC/CRA Series thus far this year came two weeks ago when he started 11th and finished ninth at Perris Auto Speedway. His main focus in 2023 will be on the USAC National Sprint Cars. So far Tafoya has competed in that series four times this year with his best result being a 13th at Florida’s Volusia Raceway Park on February 14th. After this week’s race, he will take three weekends off before hitting the road for three races in Texas at the end of the month. The first night in the “Lone Star State” he will be competing at the Rocket Raceway Park in the city of Perry. The following two nights he will be in action at the legendary Devil’s Bowl Speedway. From there his journey will continue east for a pair of races in Ohio at Tony Stewart’s Eldora Speedway on the 5th and 6th of May.

After Ohio, Tafoya will return to the west coast before venturing to the “Sprint Car Capital of the World,” Iowa’s Knoxville Raceway, on June 2nd and 3rd.

For fans looking to make the journey to the Mohave Valley Raceway on Saturday, the track is located at 2750 E. Laguna Rd. in Mohave Valley, Arizona (86440). Gates at the popular track which is located just minutes away from the Colorado River and less than a half hour from downtown Laughlin, will open at 5:00 p.m. The first green flag of the night will wave at 7:00. Adult tickets are $25.00. For seniors 60 and over and active military with proper id, it is $20.00. Kids 6-12 get in for just $5.00 and children five and under are free. It is cash only for tickets (no ATMs on site). Concessions, souvenirs, and the beer garden take cash or cards. For more information, the track website is https://www.mohavevalleyraceway.com/ and the office phone is (928) 346-6000.

The Specialty Fasteners #51T team is exploring corporate partnership opportunities for the 2023 campaign. If you or your company would like to be a partner, please contact Eddie Tafoya Jr. via phone at (909) 393-3999 or by e-mail at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . He will be happy to talk to you and lay out the team’s plans.

Tafoya’s great-looking shirts and hoodies are available online at www.specialty-fasteners.com.

Tafoya has a great YouTube channel at the following link https://www.youtube.com/shorts/1hrmC5L80EU.

Fans can follow Tafoya on Instagram @eddietafoya51.

Tafoya and the #51T team would like to thank Specialty Fasteners, DRC Chassis, Ryder Racing Engines, Simpson Safety Products, Bell, Benic Enterprises, BR Motorsports, PSC Powder Coating, Magik Graphics, Gasper Transportation, Owen’s Insurance Services, and Weld Wheels for supporting its racing program.

