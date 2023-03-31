MPM Marketing announces Autism Awareness Month campaign

The month of April holds a special place in the heart of McCallister Precision Marketing founder Tonya McCallister.

Her son, Elliott, was diagnosed with autism at an early age. Since then, McCallister has gone the extra mile to raise autism awareness, especially during the month of April, which is designated as Autism Awareness Month.

Autism is characterized by social communication challenges and repetitive behaviors. Usually detected by parents in their children within the first three years, approximately one percent of the world’s population has autism, which equates to more than 75 million people.

As part of McCallister Precision Marketing’s autism awareness efforts, many McCallister Precision Marketing client’s race cars will feature puzzle piece themed numbers in support of Autism Awareness Month.

“Each year we get more and more participation in our Autism Awareness campaign,” McCallister said. “I have clients, families, fans, series, sponsors and even non-clients asking how they can get involved. It’s nice to see that we’ve sparked some awareness and can make a difference in the lives of others.

“This year we’re proud to have 100 percent participation from all our MPM clients, who will all be running the puzzle themed numbers during the month of April.”

Leading the charge for McCallister Precision Marketing during Autism Awareness Month will be Lee Faulk Racing. During the month of April, no less than six Lee Faulk Racing drivers will carry the special puzzle themed numbers. Those drivers include Isabella Robusto, Regina Sirvent, Michael Faulk, Dean Thompson, Toni Breidinger and Darren Krantz Jr.

Also taking part is Brett Coltman through his Coltman Farms Racing dirt late model team. Coltman’s two drivers, Kenny Collins and David McCoy, will carry McCallister Precision Marketing’s puzzle themed numbers throughout the month of April.

Coltman also graciously promotes Autism Awareness throughout the year by donating a prominent sponsorship location on each of his race cars.

Other McCallister Precision Marketing clients taking part in the Autism Awareness Month campaign are Payton Freeman, Boo Boo Dalton, Devon Morgan, Jared Fryar, Dustin Bryson and Delaney Gray.

In addition to the puzzle themed number campaign, McCallister has partnered with Kahne Screen Print to produce an exclusive McCallister Precision Marketing Autism Awareness themed t-shirt, which will be available during the Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour event on Hickory Motor Speedway on April 22. Fans can also contact McCallister directly via the MPM Marketing Facebook page to order shirts.

All proceeds from the shirts will benefit Team Therapy of South Carolina to help with programs for underprivileged children.

“We’re so blessed to have so many drivers and teams participating in our Autism Awareness campaign this year,” McCallister said. “The love and support from everyone within the racing community during the month of April is so special and it truly shows how we, as an industry, can come together in support of a cause.

“I really want to thank everyone for the support. It means so much to me, my family and all of my MPM family, but it is deeper than that. This is about every single person or family member that is affected by Autism. If we can help one family, we are doing our jobs as human beings. Our sincerest thanks go out to every single person that helps make this happen each year. There are so many people that help and they know who they are. It takes all of us to make a difference.”

