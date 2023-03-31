Austin Beers sat atop the leaderboard after the one and only practice scheduled for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour at Richmond Raceway and later sat quickest to earn the pole for Friday’s Virginia Is For Racing Lovers 150.

Claiming his first career Whelen Modified Tour pole, Beers led the session with a lap of 21.237s / 127.136 mph. and sat 0.024 seconds ahead of Justin Bonsignore. The driver from Pennsylvania enters the evening looking to capture his first career win in the series.

Bonsignore chases his 36th career Whelen Modified Tour victory on Friday starting from the runner-up spot and is now just six starts away from having 200 total. The New York native sat third quickest in practice.

Patrick Emerling will roll from the third position in the No. 07 KPL Racing, LLC. entry. Emerling posted a time of 21.309s / 126.707 mph.

Ryan Narducci and Tommy Catalano rounded out the top five.

Starting in the remaining top 10 spots include Doug Coby, Andrew Krause, Bobby Labonte, Ron Silk, and Anthony Sesely.

NASCAR Cup Series veteran racer Ryan Newman will take the green in 11th.

The event airs live on FloRacing at 6:30p ET. with online radio coverage provided by MRN Radio.