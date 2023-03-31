‘Walker Independence’ Star Matt Barr To Ride in Fastest Seat in Sports at Texas

Matt Barr, star of The CW Network’s hit show “Walker Independence,” will ride in the Fastest Seat in Sports at the PPG 375, leading the full field of drivers to the green flag at the second race of the 2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season.

The live telecast of the race at Texas Motor Speedway will start at noon ET on NBC and Peacock.

INDYCAR’s Fastest Seat in Sports is a high-speed, high-octane, super-charged thrill ride in a custom INDYCAR SERIES car with a special back passenger seat. At almost every race on the schedule, the car advances the field of drivers to the start/finish line to signify the beginning of the race, with a special passenger in the guest seat. Previous participants in the Fastest Seat in Sports include Lady Gaga, NBA champions Steph Curry and Kawhi Leonard, actors Simu Liu and Channing Tatum, and many others.

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES represents the ultimate challenge in racing, with drivers competing at speeds of 200+ mph across a demanding set of ovals and road and street courses. All the drama and intense action building up to this year’s iconic 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge will be chronicled by the new series “100 Days to Indy” airing on the The CW Network this spring.

See the first look at “100 Days to Indy” here and tune in to the first episode at 9 p.m. ET Thursday, April 27.

Barr stars as Hoyt Rawlins on “Walker Independence.” Set in the late 1800s, the story follows Abby Walker, an affluent Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West, as she crosses paths with Rawlins, a lovable rogue in search of purpose. Their journey takes them to Independence, Texas, a small town with a big future. The show just concluded its buzzworthy first season on The CW Network this March.

Barr also stars on the hit action series “Blood and Treasure.” He is also known for his role as Johnse Hatfield in the critically acclaimed miniseries “Hatfields and McCoys” opposite Kevin Costner and Bill Paxton. Barr appeared as the lead in The CW’s “Valor.” Additional television credits include “Harper’s Island,” “Sleepy Hollow,” “Friday Night Lights,” “One Tree Hill” and “Hellcats.”

Originally from Dallas, Barr resides in Los Angeles and is an active volunteer with the Wounded Warrior Project and the Alzheimer's Association.

NTT IndyCar Series PR