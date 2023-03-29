Race of Champions Modified Series Set to Begin Season at Mahoning Valley Speedway

Race of Champions Modified Series competitors are gearing up to head to Mahoning Valley Speedway for the Series opener and so are race fans. If opening day at the 1/4-mile facility is any indication of what fans are in store for Saturday, April 8, at 3:00pm will be one of the most anticipated start times on their 2023 schedules.

Matt Hirschman and Austin Beers of Northampton, Pa., will resume their battles at what is their “hometrack”. The duo has battled each other many times on the 1/4-mile track, which has helped shape their careers.

“Mahoning is fun to race,” offered Hirschman, who has become one, if not arguably the top-star in Modified racing during the 2000’s. “It has multiple grooves and because of the size of the track, it really levels the playing field. You have to be handling, but you also have to be patient and drive precisely to get the job done. It is a lot of fun for the driver and because of the size of the track, it’s right there in front of the fans.”

Austin Beers, who was the 2021 Race of Champions Modified Series titleholder. He has also enjoyed success after continuing his family tradition of racing at the Lehighton oval. Beers has finished second to Hirschman on many occasions, he’s looking to swap those positions on April 8.

“We have been close again,” stated Beers. ‘We’ve got more experience and been doing a lot of racing. Hopefully, we’ll be in contention at Mahoning and be able to gain one more position. I’m really looking forward to racing on home turf at Mahoning.”

Qualifying for the 75-lap Series opener will begin at 3:00pm on Saturday, April 8 along with a full card of Mahoning racing.

Where: Mahoning Valley Speedway, Lehighton, Pa.

When: Saturday, April 8, 2023.

Directions: The track is located in Lehighton, Pa., (2522 Blakeslee Blvd. E., Lehighton, Pa.) just a few short miles (Southwest) off Interstate 476 (Pennsylvania Northeast Extension) and Pennsylvania 209.

What: Race of Champions “Spring Meltdown” “75” for the Race of Champions Asphalt Modified Series.

More Information: www.mahoningvalley-speedway. com/ (Track Phone: 570-386-4900) / www.rocmodifiedseries.com

ROC Mods PR