Vore's Compact Touring Series To Open Season In De Graff OH Sunday

Vore&#039;s Compact Touring Series To Open Season In De Graff OH Sunday

The 12th season of the Vores Compact Touring Series Powered by Mercer County Electric kicks off on Sunday, April 2 at Shadybowl Speedway as part of Cabin Fever.  The David Yoder Construction LLC 40 and the D&J Sales B4 Mini Series will give fans two VCTS features and feature winners on race day.

 

Five states are represented by the 35 cars that are entered to date.  Defending VCTS champion Chris Jennings leads off the list of entries as he looks to defend his Cabin Fever Win from last year.  Defending B4 Mini Series champion Bradly Winters is also entered, graduating to the main series in 2023.

 

Former series champions Tom Gossar and Bo Hoelscher, along with 2022 VCTS Senior champion Yogi Metz.  2022 VCTS race winners Nicholas Meade, TJ Fannin, Jason Clevenger, Joseph Jennings, Trent Gossar, Kyle Frame and Brandon Barcus are also entered.

 

The full entry list can be found below.  Those marked with a “B4” are eligible for the D&J Sales B4 Mini Series.

 

The Vores Compact Touring Series has made 15 previous appearances at the DeGraff, OH facility.  Former series champion Gary Eaton Jr. has four wins at Shadybowl, more than anyone else.  Chris Jennings, Nicholas Meade and Jason Clevenger earned wins at Shadybowl last season.

 

Cabin Fever is the first of a 14-race season for the Vores Compact Touring Series.  VCTS will see familiar venues such as Shadybowl, Anderson, and Winchester; while also visiting the Milwaukee Mile and Flat Rock Speedway (MI) for the first time.

 

Saturday, April 1 will serve as a practice day for all teams, with rotating open practice scheduled from 2:00-6:00pm.  Pit gates will open at 11:00am Saturday.

 

A big day of racing is scheduled Sunday featuring the Vores Compact Touring Series, CRA Late Model Sportsman and Street Stocks, and Modifieds.  Pit gates open at 8:00am, with practice at 10:00am, qualifying at 12:30, and racing at 2:00.

 

Vores Compact Touring Series David Yoder Construction LLC 40/D&J Sales B4 Mini Series Entry List:

 

Car #

Driver

Hometown

Sponsor

  

0

Tom Gossar

Markleville, IN

Gossar Towing

  

                  00

LJ Crain

Taylorsville, KY

Crain Sod

B4

                  07

Steve Vore

Fort Recovery, OH

Vore's Welding & Steel

  

4

Joe Jennings

Richmond, IN

D&J Sales

B4

5

Brett Smith

Richmond, IN

D&J Sales

B4

6

Chris Jennings

Richmond, IN

D&J Sales

  

9

Will Jennings

Richmond, IN

D&J Sales

B4

                  9A

Aaron Tatman

Lafayette, IN

Happy Campers RV Sales

  

                  9T

Nicholas Meade

Kettering, OH

BJ's Body Shop

B4

10

Jake Albright

New Philadelphia, OH

Racemod

  

14

Joseph Jennings

Centerville, IN

D&J Sales

  

                15x

Jonathon Hart

Fort Wayne, IN

Patriot Tire & Auto

B4

17

Bill Honious

Miamisburg, OH

BJ's Body Shop

B4

                24T

Aaron Teegarden

New Weston, OH

Vore's Welding & Steel

B4

27

Bo Hoelscher

Riverside, OH

BJ's Body Shop

  

29

Ron Sagers

Liberty Twp, OH

Tide Cleaners

  

33

Justin Brown

Boggstown, IN

Vore's Welding & Steel

  

35

TJ Fannin

New Castle, IN

Claborn Motors

B4

                39F

Kyle Frame

New Albany, IN

Hypercars

  

                39B

Alex Bube

Elizabeth, IN

Blanchard's Auto Service

B4

46

Cody Griffith

Greenfield, IN

KC Custom

B4

50

Brandon Barcus

Kendallville, IN

Shepherds Family Auto Group

  

53

Scott Huffman

Ostrander, OH

SERVPRO

  

53

Curtis Finlayson

Bolivar, OH

Finlayson Towing

  

62

Yogi Metz

Charlotte, MI

Union City Speed Shop

  

67

Rob Rehm

Indianapolis, IN

BPG Inspection Services

B4

71

Trent Gossar

Markleville, IN

Gossar Towing

  

                71S

Derek Simon

Linn Grove, IN

Indiana Trailer Sales

B4

80

Bradly Winters

Louisville, KY

Kids Love Rocks.com

  

82

Harvey Yoder

Kenton, OH

Midway Diner

  

85

Phil Iliff

Portland, IN

Vore's Welding & Steel

B4

                85C

Jason Clevenger

Osceola, IN

Moto Tech Trailers

  

95

David Yoder

Kenton, OH

David Yoder Construction LLC

  

107

Jeff Vore

Ridgeville, IN

Vore's Welding & Steel

  

827

Tony Newman

Lilburn, GA

TD Investments

B4

 

35 cars entered as of 3/27/23 from 5 different states

Shadybowl Speedway PR

Speedway Digest Staff

