Martin Doubek set to pull double duties for Hendriks Motorsport

Martin Doubek cannot get enough of turning laps in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series. The Czech will return to powerhouse Hendriks Motorsport to do double duty in both championships – EuroNASCAR PRO and EuroNASCAR 2. The 2021 EuroNASCAR 2 Champion will once again be behind the wheel of the Dutch team's #7 Ford Mustang and compete for the Challenger Trophy in EuroNASCAR PRO and the overall win in EuroNASCAR 2. Since joining the series in 2015, Doubek has enjoyed the pure and close racing of Europe's official NASCAR championship.



The native of Litomysl has competed in more than 100 NWES races in his career to date, earning a total of seven EuroNASCAR 2 race wins. The 28-year-old is eager to add more race and Trophy wins to his tally and is spending the winter preparing to be in perfect shape to take on six of the best tracks in Europe. With Hendriks Motorsport again at his side, Doubek has a well-rehearsed top team behind him. As a result, Doubek has set a lofty goal: "I want to compete for the win in every race of the 2023 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season."



"I enjoy the great atmosphere in EuroNASCAR and I'm looking forward to racing at my home track in Most again," said Doubek, who is still in search of his first win on home soil. "I've been competing in EuroNASCAR for seven years and I've been karting since I was a teenager. Experience will be key as I chase more race wins and climb back to the top of the standings in the 2023 season. I'm ready to fight for the top spots and I'm hungry for more visits to Victory Lane.”



Racing runs through the veins of the Czech, who is responsible for running a company in his home country. The edgy driver, who showed his potential especially in his championship-winning season in 2021, will remain "not straight" in his approach and try to leave another mark in the history books of the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series. With the team of Roy and Joep Hendriks, the 28-year-old will certainly be in one of the top cars in the 2023 NWES season.



The 2023 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season will kick off May 6-7 at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain. All qualifying and race sessions will be streamed live on EuroNASCAR's YouTube channel, Motorsport.tv and various television services around the world. The No. 7 Ford Mustang has to be on the list of potential winners this year, and with double duty, Doubek is sure to have a lot of fun with a total of 24 EuroNASCAR races.

NWES PR