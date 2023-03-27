CAAL Racing goes black-yellow-red with all Belgian line-up for the #56 Chevrolet

CAAL Racing has finalized its plans for the 2023 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series with an all-Belgian line-up for the #56 Chevrolet Camaro. NWES veteran and endurance racing legend Marc Goossens will drive the car in EuroNASCAR PRO, while his good friend Sven van Laere will join the team to compete in EuroNASCAR 2. The two Belgians know each other well and it will be like clockwork when it comes to fine-tuning the car for six thrilling events of NASCAR racing in Europe.



Goossens was born in Lommel but lives in Kasterlee. The popular endurance star joined EuroNASCAR in 2016 and has one race win so far, which he achieved in the 2017 season at his home track, Zolder. With 24 top-5 finishes in EuroNASCAR PRO to his credit, the 52-year-old knows what it takes to be successful at the wheel of a 400-horsepower V8 beast without any electronic driving aids. The professional racer, team owner and Formula One TV analyst for the Belgian television is looking to add more wins to his resume.



"Winning the championship and going to Victory Lane are always the goals," said Goossens. "I just love the close racing in the best series in Europe." The full-time father has competed in major races such as the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the 24 Hours of Daytona and also US NASCAR races during his career, so experience is one of his key strengths in beating the competition in EuroNASCAR's premier championship. Despite a late start to his career at the age of 14, Goossens has become one of the most successful professional drivers from Belgium.



His good friend van Laere is no newcomer to EuroNASCAR, with the Belgian making his debut in the 2019 season and finishing as high as 16th at his home track, Circuit Zolder. The 49-year-old will be fighting for glory in the Legend Trophy, which is dedicated to drivers 40 years and older, and to have a say in the top-10 of the EuroNASCAR 2 overall standings. Born in Gent, the Zoersel-based racer has set himself high goals for his first full-time season.



"I want to win the Legend Trophy and fight for some overall podiums," said the Belgian. "I really like the close racing with the same cars for every driver in the championship. Drivers can really make the difference in EuroNASCAR." Entering his 26th season of racing, van Laere is a true veteran when it comes to driving fast cars around the track. The veteran sports car driver has enjoyed success in Belgium throughout his career and is eager to add some international trophies to his EuroNASCAR shelf at home.



As the founder of two companies in the automotive and real estate sectors, van Laere will be in good company with other fast gentleman drivers in EuroNASCAR 2. Spending a lot of time with his family, the Belgian will compete in all twelve races across six events at some of the best tracks in Europe. "My experience and my ability to fight in close races in a clean and proper way are my strengths," said van Laere when asked what sets him apart as a race car driver. In the 2023 season, he will also be supporting his son Maxime, who will be making his debut in karting. His teammate Goossens is not only a close friend, but also his racing idol.



The 2023 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season kicks off May 6-7 at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain. The Belgian duo will be part of the coverage on EuroNASCAR's YouTube channel, Motorsport.tv and several TV channels around the world, which will include all qualifying and race sessions. CAAL Racing will once again field three cars and compete for victories in nearly every category EuroNASCAR has to offer.

NWES PR