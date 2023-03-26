Matt McCarthy and Logan Williams Perris Auto Speedway Results

The Flowdynamics Racing duo of Matt McCarthy and Logan Williams made its 2023 debut when Perris Auto Speedway hosted the 20th Annual “Sokola Shootout” last Saturday night. The race was round #3 of the USAC/CRA Series campaign and it was the first of the year at the track located closest to the Flowdynamics Ontario, California headquarters.

The last time McCarthy, who was the 2017 USAC/CRA “Rookie of the Year,” and 2014 “Rookie of the Year” and 2013 PAS Young guns Sprint Car champion Williams, competed on the track was four and a half months ago at the prestigious Oval Nationals. While the team had not been on the track since then, it was not resting on its laurels. Over the winter the crew stripped down the cars and went over them with a fine toothcomb in preparation for 2023. In addition, new parts and supplies were ordered to make sure there were adequate backups heading into the new year.

Things started off well enough for the popular drivers in qualifying. McCarthy, who lives in nearby Riverside, California, got his year started by being the eighth-fastest driver of the 25 on hand with a lap of 16.749. Yorba Linda, California’s Williams was just a tick slower at 16.812. That was the tenth-quickest time.

The Flowdynamics duo was matched up against seven other drivers in the first 10-lap heat race on the famous Riverside County half-mile oval. McCarthy ended up with a fifth-place finish after pressuring the fourth-place driver the entire distance. Williams was not far behind his teammate and finished in seventh.

Hopes were high for the team going into the main. McCarthy was coming from the 10th spot and Williams started 13th. Unfortunately, issues knocked Williams out of the race after just 16 laps. That resulted in a 22nd-place finish. McCarthy had to restart at the back after a tangle with another car and ended up 15th.

After one outing on the year, McCarthy is 21st in the championship standings and Williams is 25th. Last year they both placed in the top 10. They will be attempting to climb higher in the series standings starting next week at the Mohave Valley Raceway in Arizona.

This week the Flowdynamics drivers were scheduled to compete in Central California on Friday and Saturday. Friday was slated to be at the Kings Speedway in Hanford. Saturday’s scheduled date began at the Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare. However, persistent, heavy rains forced the Tulare race to be canceled last week. When that race was lost, Kings Speedway moved its show from Friday to Saturday. The hopes were that moving the race one day would give the track more time to dry out. Sadly, Mother Nature threw a whammy at the track with heavy midweek rain forcing the cancellation of that show as well.

McCarthy and Williams will now return to action on April 1st at Arizona’s Mohave Valley Raceway. That event will be followed by races on April 15th at Perris, April 22nd at Tulare, and April 29th at The Dirt Track at the Kern County Raceway Park in Bakersfield.

Whenever you get the chance to meet the Flowdynamics drivers in person, be sure to visit them in the pits. They will be glad to sign autographs for you and each will have their fine-looking team shirts available.

If you or your company would like to be a part of one of the West Coast’s most prominent sprint car teams for the upcoming season, please contact John McCarthy at 909 930-5522 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

McCarthy and Williams would like to thank the following sponsors for making the 2023 season possible. Flowdynamics Inc., PurgePlugs.com, , Cal Therm Mechanical Insulators, JFK Design Build, So Cal Racing Fuel, and Full Throttle Lift.

