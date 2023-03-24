SS Racing Looks Ahead to New Driver, First NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Race

Driver Jonathan Cash is hitting the track behind the wheel of a modified race car for the second time this Saturday, March 25 in the Warrior 100 at Caraway Speedway in Sophia, N.C., as Sadler-Stanley (SS) Racing powered by Pace-O-Matic takes on their second race of the 2023 SMART Modified Tour. Cash will pilot the No. 39VA alongside teammate and NASCAR legend Bobby Labonte, driving the No. 18VA.

Cash is currently scheduled for six races this season, filling in for former NASCAR Cup driver Ryan Newman, who’s piloting the No. 39VA the majority of the tour. Cash is an Oxford, N.C. native and owner of P&P Speedshop, which builds racing kart engines and maintains them. He’s run just one modified race before, at Hickory Motor Speedway for SS Racing last season.