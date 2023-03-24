Alberto Naska back with CAAL Racing to chase the EuroNASCAR 2 title

Only nine points separated Alberto Naska and EuroNASCAR 2 Champion Liam Hezemans in the 2022 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series title battle, and in the end it was the Dutchman who grabbed the big trophy. After a strong rookie season, Naska will be back to get his revenge and fulfill his dream of winning his first international auto racing title since switching from two to four wheels in his career. The popular content creator and race car driver from Turin will return to powerhouse CAAL Racing and share the #54 Chevrolet Camaro with NWES veteran and EuroNASCAR PRO title contender Gianmarco Ercoli.



As a rookie in the 2022 NWES season, Naska held the championship lead in nine of twelve races, but was edged out by Hezemans in the final race of the season. The Italian is looking straight forward and has only one goal for the 2023 championship: to win the EuroNASCAR 2 title. The 32-year-old will give everything he has to build on the five race wins and an incredible eleven top-5 results he scored last year. Consistency and a strong pace are the strengths of Naska, who has proven to be competitive in a high-level international racing series.



"My expectation for the 2023 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series is to win races and the EuroNASCAR 2 title," said Naska, who fell in love with "everything" about EuroNASCAR in his rookie season. The content creator and entrepreneur is building on his experience in motorcycle and Legends Car racing and is ready to work hard and improve and take the final step to beat the competition in EuroNASCAR's most unpredictable championship. Mentality is one of the key factors for drivers behind the wheel, and Naska feels well prepared for the upcoming season.



With no racing background in his family, the video game enthusiast found the love of speed and the adrenaline rush of racing all on his own. At the age of 16, his passion grew and he started racing relatively late compared to other racers. Despite this, Naska has always shown a strong pace and the ability to adapt to any situation on the race track, whether on a motorcycle or in a car. The 32-year-old is itching to make a run for the title in the 2023 season, and with the 2015 EuroNASCAR Champion Ercoli at his side, he could chase the NWES Teams Championship for the #54 Chevrolet Camaro with CAAL Racing.



The 2023 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season will kick off May 6-7 at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain. With all qualifying and race events broadcast live on YouTube, Motorsport.tv and several TV channels around the world, Naska is sure to have a huge Italian audience glued to their screens when the green flag drops for the twelfth season of EuroNASCAR. Will the Italian write another thrilling chapter for the history books?

NWES PR