The Way Ahead for NASCAR

It seems hard to believe it, but 2023 sees the 75th anniversary of NASCAR. There’s no doubt at all that both it, and the sport in general, have seen some big changes over that quarter of a century.

So today’s manifestation of the sporter is faster, safer and more exciting than ever before. And, while it remains fairly firmly rooted in the US as a sport, there are possible ambitions to create a more international fan base, just as motor racing has achieved.

Given the early state of the latter’s 2023 season in which Red Bull and Max Verstappen dominate the F1 odds virtually to the exclusion of all other drivers and teams, the open nature of NASCAR could well make it a more interesting prospect for fans.

That’s not to say that there aren’t outstanding drivers who make for very good bets in any race that they’re competing in right now. For example, Joey Logano has been taking the checked flag ever since 2009 and Chase Elliot has an equally impressive pedigree.

But both these men, and every other driver too, is having to adapt to the changes that have occurred, or which are surely on their way.

The Gen 7 car

Last year saw the introduction of the sport’s Generation 7 car. Despite slight differences in the models produced by Ford, Toyota and Chevrolet, the aims of the model have been the same.

By making the design truly symmetrical, it’s reduced aerodynamic forces and increased the emphasis on driver skill and the mechanical set-up of the car. This focus on driver ability is certain to increase in the future and it’s also been hinted by the powers behind the sport that they might like to see a fourth manufacturer enter the picture too.

Speaking of pictures, the new generation of cars also include an on-board camera and increased connectivity to deliver even more performance data to be transmitted to fans in real time. Again, in an age when more and more access to behind-the-scenes insights and information is demanded by fans, they are surely soon to be demanding even more concessions like this.

Safety first

Naturally, all motorsport has to be acutely aware of safety for drivers and spectators alike.

So, following a few incidents in the 2022 season, a number of new features have been incorporated in this year’s cars. Going forward we are also likely to see many other changes on the way.

This year the main ones have been in increasing the crumple zones front and rear so they can absorb more of the impact in the event of a collision. There have also been a number of pivot points, known as triggers, introduced in the chassis to protect both the fuel and oil tanks.

And it’s not just fans who are set to receive more data from the cars in future. A greatly enhanced “black box” system is being introduced too, providing ever richer levels of safety and performance data that can be used for the benefit of everyone involved in the sport on and off the track.

New rules on the way

While its’s always going to be impossible to predict which new rules will be introduced for seasons to come, the latest inclusions do offer some clues.

Safety really is paramount so there are regulations being introduced concerning loose tires. So, if one comes free on the way into or out of the pit lane the offending driver will need to suffer a pass-through penalty under green flag conditions or go to the back of the longest line if a caution flag is in use.

If the more dangerous loss of a tire occurs on the track it will bring about a two-lap penalty and have two crew members put on a two-race suspension.

Fans of short track races will also have more chance of seeing the action in wet conditions as the permitted use of rain tires is now being extended to cover events at these venues.

What has surprised some people that no new rule has been introduced following Ross Chastain’s dramatic fifth gear charge into the last lap of the Martinsville playoff. However, the ruling body has emphasized that they will come down hard on any similarly dangerous moves in the future.

NASCAR goes electric

Also in the future, we have the prospect of NASCAR going the way of the whole automotive industry by racing in all-electric cars. Talks are believed to be under way with the existing motor manufacturers and there’s even a rumour that Dodge could be ready to adapt their own muscle car for the purpose of racing.

It’s likely to be an exhibition series initially but it does seem fairly inevitable that one day in the not too distant future all races will be electric powered.

But just how soon that is, we’ll have to wait and see.