William Sawalich / No. 18 Starkey/SoundGear Toyota Camry Preview – Pensacola 200 at Five Flags Speedway

No. 18 Starkey/SoundGear Toyota Camry News and Notes:

SAWALICH AT FIVE FLAGS: William Sawalich will be making first ARCA Menards Series East (AMSE) start at Five Flags Speedway this weekend. The Toyota development driver is well-acquainted with the short track having three wins on his resume – a pro late model win in both 2021 and 2022 and a super late model win in 2022. This Saturday’s race will kick off the AMSE season as Sawalich competes for the 2023 AMSE championship.

2023 ARCA SEASON: Sawalich will run 20 races in the No. 18 Starkey/SoundGear Toyota Camry. He will compete for the AMSE Championship and the AMS Owner's Championship for the No. 18.

Sawalich will run 20 races in the No. 18 Starkey/SoundGear Toyota Camry. He will compete for the AMSE Championship and the AMS Owner’s Championship for the No. 18. JGR AT FIVE FLAGS: Joe Gibbs Racing has one previous win at Five Flags Speedway. That win came in the 2021 AMSE race with Sammy Smith behind the wheel.

Joe Gibbs Racing has one previous win at Five Flags Speedway. That win came in the 2021 AMSE race with Sammy Smith behind the wheel. FOLLOW ALONG: Follow along for updates and a behind-the-scenes look at Sawalich’s 2023 season.

RACE INFO: The AMSE Pensacola 200 at Five Flags Speedway is scheduled for 9:00 PM EST on Saturday, March 25. The race will be broadcast live on FloRacing.

From the Driver’s Seat:

William Sawalich: “I’m excited to go race at Five Flags Speedway this weekend. It’s a track I feel comfortable at and think we have a good chance at a win. The No. 18 was fast at Phoenix and I know that the guys will bring a good car to Pensacola too. This weekend will be a good weekend to get ARCA East points and get started on the right foot to go chase a championship the rest of the year.”

Sawalich’s 2023 ARCA Menards Series Stats:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 1 0 0 0 1 94 1.0 13.0

JGR PR