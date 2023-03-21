Car IQ Pay Teams with USAC to Launch “The Fab Four” Racing Competition for Women Drivers

Car IQ Inc., a leader in vehicle payment solutions, is teaming up with USAC to sponsor the "The Fab Four" race competition that celebrates the accomplishments of female drivers in racing. The Fab Four seeks to shine a light on the extensive talent of young female drivers and provide them with a stepping stone to higher success within the racing industry.

The first of its kind, The Fab Four competition will determine the top female drivers within all of circle track racing. Women drivers competing across USAC will have the opportunity to put their rivalries to the test in this cross-series competition. The winning driver will receive a $10,000 cash prize and an invitation to an advanced series test session with premier Porsche Cup team, MDK Motorsports.

Open to any female driver from the NOS Energy National Midget Series, AMSOIL National Sprint Car Series, or USAC National Silver Crown Series, The Fab Four competition begins on April 21, 2023 at the National Midget Series kick off race and runs through November 25, 2023. The top four drivers will be selected based on their average feature finishing positions within their respective series and invited to compete in The Fab Four finals competition beginning on July 11, 2023. The winner of The Fab Four competition will be announced on November 25th at the Turkey Night Grand Prix in Ventura, California, which will be broadcast live on FloRacing.

“Our team is proud to be the sponsor of The Fab Four competition that will highlight the accomplishments of many talented female drivers," said Sterling Pratz, CEO of Car IQ. “Our goal is to support these women in reaching the next level of their racing careers. USAC is the largest and most diverse motorsports group in the country and has birthed the success of many USAC national winners such as Tony Stewart, Christopher Bell, Kasey Kahne and more. We look forward to showcasing the skills of these female drivers and helping them achieve similar success.”

“We are proud to introduce The Fab Four competition, which provides female drivers with a unique opportunity to showcase their racing skills and earn recognition for their talent and determination,” said Kevin Miller, President and CEO of USAC. “USAC is pleased to be collaborating with Car IQ for this competition. We believe that by offering a platform for women to compete and shine, we can inspire future generations of female racers and help create a more equal playing field in the exciting and dynamic racing industry."

USAC PR