Indiana Owned Riding With Zachary Tinkle For the ARCA Menards East Series Season As A Supporter

Indiana Owned, an organization dedicated to supporting Indiana businesses to create healthy, thriving local communities will be represented for the full season in the ARCA Menards Series East as a supporter for Zachary Tinkle as he races in the #11 car for Andy Hillenburg’s Fast Track Racing team.



Zachary Tinkle Racing has been a proud member of Indiana Owned ever since learning about the organization a few years ago. When Tinkle thought he wasn’t going to race again due to a family misfortune in 2021, Mel McMahon Stone, Co-Founder of Indiana Owned, was one of the first to step up to keep Zachary in a race car by rallying the local communities.



In talking about his relationship with Indiana Owned, Tinkle reflected, “I’ve always believed in the mission and vision of Indiana Owned and appreciate how they support local. I appreciate Mel and am honored to promote all of the hard-working members of Indiana Owned that are the backbone of local Indiana economies.”



Mel McMahon Stone, Co-Founder of Indiana Owned, noted, "Indiana Owned is proud to support our member Zachary Tinkle and is honored that he is representing us. He is a true professional in all aspects of racing with an extremely engaged fan base. His commitment to his dream is unwavering and we are so happy we can be a small part of helping his dream come true."



Tinkle’s first race of the season will be on March 25, 2023 at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida in the NASCAR® owned ARCA Menards series. More supporter announcements will be made at later dates.

Zach Tinkle Racing PR